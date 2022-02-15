Muscatine County Auditor's Office participating in voter registration 'two-sday'

MUSCATINE – On February 22, 1732, George Washington, America’s first president, was born. Nearly 300 years later, the state is hoping that potential young voters take the occasion of his birth to ensure they’re able to vote for the country’s next president.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging county auditors and high schools from across the state to hold voter registration drives for students in what he is calling “Two-sday” – Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Not only does this date coincide with Washington’s birthday, but it is also shown as 2/22/22 on the numerical calendar. While two may be the number of the day, ‘17’ will also be an important number that day, as 17 is the age where Iowa residents can register to vote. According to the state, there are only a little over 3,500 17 year olds currently registered.

“It’s crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice his heard," Pate said in a news release."My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students.”

Governor Kim Reynolds will issue an official proclamation that day, officially declaring it as “Iowa High School Voter Registration Day”.

Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office would participate and she had already reached out to the Muscatine High School regarding it.

“All of our high schools (in the county) have done a good job of doing their own voter registration drive with their civics and government classes each semester,” Linden said, adding that although she didn’t know at the moment whether these schools would have a specific “Twos-day” drive this year, she expects that they will continue to give students good information and opportunities to register.

Linden said she saw Iowa High School Voter Registration Day as a good idea, and said the Auditor’s Office would allow 17 year olds to register with them that day, just as it does every day that the office is open.

“I think it’s important that all people realize that residents can register to vote at age 17, so that if they turn 18 by Election Day, they can then be a part of the democratic process,” she said. “Every vote counts, and every vote’s important.”

To register to vote, check or update registration status, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or muscatinecountyiowa.gov. Registering can also be done through the mail or in-person at the Auditor’s Office.

