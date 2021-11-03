Muscatine County Auditor's office sees significant increase in voter turnout for city-school election

MUSCATINE – The number of ballots cast in Tuesday's city/school elections are thought to be the highest turnout for such an Election Day, the Muscatine County auditor said.

Brad Bark emerged as Muscatine’s new mayor with 54% of the votes. Former mayor Diana Broderson received 36% of the votes, while opponents Jim Edgmond and Chad Bishop received 8% and 2%, respectively. The city council winners were Angela Lewis and Jeff Osborne, and Nadine Brockert who ran unopposed for the Fourth Ward City Council seat.

“(The election) went well,” County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Tibe Vander Linden said. “I believe this is the highest count (of votes) that we’ve had for a combined city-school election.”

The Auditor’s Office counted 5,359 ballots, with a little over 1,100 ballots cast as absentee. It was an increase of 570 ballots for 2019 city/school elections.

“The County Auditor is thankful for all of the poll workers that were trained and worked our 14 locations,” Vander Linden said. “They’re a very important part of our democracy.”