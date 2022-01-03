Muscatine County board elects Sauer as chair for 2022

MUSCATINE — Scott Sauer was elected as the chair of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for 2022, with Nathan Mather serving as vice-chair.

During the first board meeting of the year, the first order of business was to elect new officers. The motion for the new officers was made by Jeff Sorenson and seconded by Doug Holliday. No other motions were made for officers. The board unanimously approved the election of the officers.

“Good morning and welcome to the new year,” Sauer said as he started the meeting by reviewing the agenda.