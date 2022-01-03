Muscatine County board elects Sauer as chair for 2022

MUSCATINE — Scott Sauer was elected as the chair of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for 2022, with Nathan Mather serving as vice-chair.
During the first board meeting of the year, the first order of business was to elect new officers. The motion for the new officers was made by Jeff Sorenson and seconded by Doug Holliday. No other motions were made for officers. The board unanimously approved the election of the officers.
“Good morning and welcome to the new year,” Sauer said as he started the meeting by reviewing the agenda.
The council also approved: Matt Shutt as the Muscatine County Weed Commissioner for a one-year term; Jodi Hansen as the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association representative for one year; Mike Schulte as a Muscatine County Conservation board member for a five-year term; Marsha Gerot as a Conesville Benefited Fire District board member for a three-year term; Nate Orvis and Andrea Ryan as Muscatine County Building Board of Appeals members for three-year terms; Lynn Pruit and Rebeckah Allgood to the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission for three-year terms; Brandy Olson to the Muscatine County Board of Health for a three-year term; and appointed William Koeller and Chris Scholz to three-year terms on the board of health to fill vacancies after receiving applications for the appointments.