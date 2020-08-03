Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approve hazard mitigation plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — During its regular meeting Monday morning, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the final draft of the 2020 Muscatine County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

During the meeting Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Brian Wright said the plan is updated every five years. He said the process began a year ago when the Bi-State Regional Commission and the planning community began updating the 2015 plan. The plan has had two public hearings.

“This plan will meet the requirements of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and requires local government to develop mitigation plans as a condition of receiving project grants from the Hazard Mitigation Program,” Wright said.

He said the plan has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and needed to be approved by the local governments. Wright said he will send the plan to all the other governments covered by the plan.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said hazard mitigation funds are allowing tornado shelters to be built in West Liberty and in Muscatine. Supervisor National Mather said the Muscatine shelter is being built in conjunction with a project renovating part of the high school. Wright said some funds may be available to help with that project, which is costly.

