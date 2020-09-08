 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine County burn ban rescinded after rainy overnight
0 comments
top story

Muscatine County burn ban rescinded after rainy overnight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fruitland fire trucks

A fire ban issued for Muscatine County has been lifted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal. 

 SARAH RITTER/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE – A burn ban for Muscatine County that was put in place Friday, Sept. 4, has been lifted.

According to a release from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office, at the request of Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Brian Wright — who represents each fire department in the county — the open burning ban was lifted effective noon Tuesday thanks to rain that has fallen on the area since Monday night.

The ban had been put in place after it was determined that open burning in Muscatine County constituted a danger to life and property. Pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) the burn ban was put in place. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa fire marshal received a request Friday from Wright, representing each fire department in Muscatine County to request the ban. The consensus of fire chiefs was to prohibit open burning. Barbeques will not be a problem in Muscatine County, but residents should consult city ordinances before lighting a recreational fire.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News