Muscatine County call log for Aug. 5, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2900 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 112th and Moscow Road. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1200 block of Moscow Road. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Cherry and Railroad. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Pleasant Prairie Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 180th and North Isett Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at South 37th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at East First Street and North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 800 block of East Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 300 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 900 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at North Columbus Street and Garfield Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at East Eighth Street and Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Crees Street and East Rainbow Drive. A citation was issued.
Gunshots
A report of gunshots was made Monday morning in the 800 block of East Eighth Street. The report was unfounded.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Parham Street. An officer responded.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Monday morning in the 600 block of North Elm Street. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday night in the 90 block of Albany Park.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 3600 block of University Drive.
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of E Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of North Mulberry Road.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highwya 61 north.
Trespass
A trespass was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. An officer responded.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Monday evening in the 800 block of Climber Street. An arrest was made.
