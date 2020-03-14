Muscatine County call log for March 14, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Thursday morning in the 2200 block of 155th Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at West Seventh and Chestnut. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Highway 70. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Dick Drake Way and Stewart Road.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday evening in the 3100 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 600 block of Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 400 block of West 15th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Penn Avenue Road.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Thursday afternoon in the 4800 block of Highway 61. Officers were unable to locate.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday night in the 2100 block of Schley Avenue/ The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Nichols. An officer responded.