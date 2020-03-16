Muscatine County cancels and postpones events due to Covid-19

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that events with more than 50 people be cancelled, Muscatine and Muscatine County organizations are canceling events.

Muscatine County Salvation Army has canceled spring break day camp in order to protect attendees. They will restrict access to the building, allowing only essential staff and volunteers inside, and food will be served from outside carts.

Calvary Church began holding online services only, with 9 a.m. English services and 11 a.m. Spanish services. Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic Church's Knights of Columbus have canceled the remaining Friday fish frys.

Muscatine County's Engineering and Science Fair has been canceled.

Muscatine County Democrats will postpone their county convention.

Musser Public Library has canceled all programs, and the History of Coca Cola and History of POWs in Iowa presentations will be rescheduled.

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine will postpone Ben Winchester's presentation.

The National Weather Service's Storm Spotter training session is canceled

The Muscatine Girls Softball Association's Pitching Clinic is canceled.

Durant's Chamber of Commerce has canceled the March 16 bingo game while the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department is postponing the pancake breakfast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.