During a public hearing regarding the care of pioneer cemeteries, the Muscatine County Supervisors found a rift between people wanting to visit cemeteries and property owners who want to regulate who goes on their property.

As the supervisors went over the fourth draft of a code regulating the care of pioneer cemeteries — unincorporated cemeteries that have had fewer than 12 people buried in them in 50 years — the board heard from several people with an interest in the issue. The code seeks to describe how the county or property owner will care for cemeteries. People addressed the supervisors with concerns for more than 90 minutes.

The supervisors, believing Iowa code is mandating the county adopt an ordinance dealing with the cemeteries, began working on an ordinance. About 10 pioneer cemeteries are in Muscatine County and many of them are on private property. The supervisors approved the first reading of the ordinance. A second reading is scheduled for the July 24 meeting.

“It’s complicated to get up to our cemetery,” Kelsey Bell of Letts said.

The Kisor-Eisele Cemetery in Muscatine County sits partially on her land. She asked several questions about what would be required of her under the new ordinance. Since the cemetery on her property is available only by walking, she questioned whether they would be a requirement to allow vehicles to go to the cemetery. She also made sure there was no liability for the property owners.

Muscatine County Attorney James Barry said during opening remarks he had received a message from a local attorney questioning if the county even had the authority to claim pioneer cemeteries. He plans to revisit the state code sections and let the board know the outcome. He said under home rule, there is a code saying the county “may” adopt pioneer cemeteries.

Barry also said Iowa code states that the county has to care for undedicated cemeteries, but no definition is given for an undedicated cemetery.

“I tried to just follow the code,” he said. “Not create anything new or different or unique or out of the realm of what has been done. My intention is to follow the code because I think that is the best the board can be asked to do.”

He commented the owners of property have to allow reasonable time for someone to visit a loved one in the cemetery. He said the new ordinance would say a visitor had to provide a 10 day notice and if the time is inconvenient a new time would have to be scheduled. Barry also said a landowner can decline excessive visiting requests.

