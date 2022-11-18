Muscatine County completes post-election audit this week

MUSCATINE — The last phase of the post-election process has officially been completed in Muscatine County this week.

On Friday, November 18, Tibe Vander Linden, Muscatine County’s Auditor, conducted a review of the results for two races in the November 8 election.

“(The audit) went very smoothly and successfully,” Vander Linden said. “I’m thankful for the four precinct officials that spent their time conducting a successful post-election audit.”

During this audit, ballots in the Lake Township precinct — which was randomly selected by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate following Election Day — were hand counted by election workers in order to ensure that they matched all the totals reported by the ballot tabulator.

After this count was completed and both the gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure were audited, it was confirmed that the results matched 100 percent.

Additionally, Pate had each post-election audit include the statewide constitutional amendment question in order to assure addition electoral protection, which meant that all 99 counties were required to conduct a hand-count audit of the two races following the November 2022 general election.

In a public statement, Pate said, “I’d like to thank the county auditors and our more than 10,000 election officials and poll workers across the state for their hard work this year. We conducted another fair, secure election in Iowa and these hand count audits are one more way we ensure the integrity of the vote.”

With this audit now concluded and the results of this year’s election having already been officially canvased by the Board of Supervisors earlier this week, the team at the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office is looking forward to getting back to their regular business.

“I’m thankful for everyone who is supportive (of the Auditor’s Office) and who works hard within my staff, including our poll workers,” Vander Linden added.

Prior to each election, every ballot tabulator in Iowa must undergo a public pre-election audit in order to ensure that it will count votes accurately on Election Day. Post-election audits are mandatory in all 99 counties following each election.

For those wishing to learn more about election security within the state of Iowa, they can visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.