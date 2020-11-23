Muscatine County completes recount of second congressional district race

MUSCATINE — After completing the recount of the 2nd Congressional District race over the weekend, Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said some of the numbers changed but the overall outcome was the same.

On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors canvassed the recount results. Soule reported candidate Rita Hart had received 10 more votes and candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks had received two more votes. In an election as close as this one, the additional votes could make the difference.

“Thank you and your volunteers and staff for their efforts,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.

Soule said she couldn’t have had a better staff for the recount, saying they were fair and worked really hard to make sure the recount was done the best it could be. She said the recounters worked all day Friday and Saturday and into the afternoon on Sunday to do the recount.

According to the original outcome, Miller-Meeks won Muscatine County with 10,277 votes while Hart got 9,719 votes. There were 8 overvotes and 766 undervotes.