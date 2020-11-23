Muscatine County completes recount of second congressional district race

MUSCATINE — After completing the recount of the 2nd Congressional District race over the weekend, Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said some of the numbers changed but the overall outcome was the same.
On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors canvassed the recount results. Soule reported candidate Rita Hart had received 10 more votes and candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks had received two more votes. In an election as close as this one, the additional votes could make the difference.
“Thank you and your volunteers and staff for their efforts,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.
Soule said she couldn’t have had a better staff for the recount, saying they were fair and worked really hard to make sure the recount was done the best it could be. She said the recounters worked all day Friday and Saturday and into the afternoon on Sunday to do the recount.
According to the original outcome, Miller-Meeks won Muscatine County with 10,277 votes while Hart got 9,719 votes. There were 8 overvotes and 766 undervotes.
According to the recounted figures, Miller-Meeks got 10,279 votes while Hart got 9,731. There were 37 write-in votes, two overvotes and 764 undervotes. Soule said six absentee ballots were included in the count that had not been included previously.
Hart’s campaign had requested a recount in all 24 counties in Iowa’s second district after results showed the slimmest of margins between the two candidates. Miller-Meeks had declared victory after initial results showed she received 47 more votes than Hart, out of close to 400,000 votes cast.
Even after the recount, the race remains neck and neck. Miller-Meeks recently alleged the Scott County recount was incorrect, claiming the absentee ballots are off by 12. Hart had received 30 more votes in Scott County, with latest reports showing Miller-Meeks having a 38-vote lead overall.
