After 35 years of service to Muscatine County, two team members from the Muscatine County Conservation Board are stepping down.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St. in Muscatine, the Muscatine County Conservation Board is going to celebrate the retirement of Naturalist/Park Officer Dave Bakke and Board Office Manager Jill Ziegenhorn, who also sometimes worked with Bakke within the education program. Light refreshments and cake will be served at the event.

Bakke reflected on how after being with Muscatine County Conservation for so long, he’s “starting to feel the years a little bit”. He also touched on how he’s looking forward to spending some more time with the members of his family who live outside of Muscatine, including his young grandkids.

“I also just feel like it’s time to go,” he added. “I don’t really know how to describe it. I haven’t lost my interest in (my job), I’m not tired of doing it. But I think it’s just time for maybe some new blood. Everyone has different approaches to doing the education conservation program, and I think they’re usually all good and I think there’s some new blood in here that’s going to be working with the program now.”

Ziegenhorn shared similar feelings of looking forward to her retirement.

“It’s been really fun. Very busy, at times. … It’s been a crazy ride, and we have a wonderful facility here,” she said.

For Bakke, being a naturalist has been something he’s enjoyed since graduate school, when he led tours through the university’s wet lab as part of his duties as a teaching assistant. He said doing that had a large influence on him, recalling how he enjoyed seeing the reactions from kids as he showed them all the different plants and animals.

“I found it to be a lot of fun, and I was starting to think about how it was something I maybe wanted to pursue,” he said.

After briefly working in Hamilton County and going through a law enforcement academy to be a park officer, Bakke came to Muscatine County, where he was quickly hired on to help with both education and law enforcement.

“It was a good fit right from the start, and my family quickly made a lot of great friends here,” he said.

Through his work at the Conservation Board, Bakke felt he was able to make an impact on the children that he taught, many of whom still remember his lessons as adults with a few of them now either being teachers or working in the conservation field themselves.

“I’ve worked with thousands of kids who have come for field trips, or I’ve been to their classrooms. … I’ve had a number of people tell me that they remember the programs and how much they enjoyed them,” he said. “Even young kids — I’ll see them at the grocery store, and if I’ve seen them in a program recently, they’ll give me a wave and say hi. If you have more of a public job, people get to know you, and in my case I’m glad it’s for a good reason. I’ve had a lot of fun with that.”

Bakke answered a firm yes to if he would miss the job, despite still looking forward to retirement.

“But I think I’m leaving at a good time for myself, and I think the Conservation Board has done a good job of shifting in new people," he said.

For those wishing to hear more about Bakke’s memories and time with Muscatine County Conservation, an editorial written by him will be printed this Wednesday in the opinion section the Muscatine Journal.

Artists gather for the annual Chalk Fest hosted by Quad City Arts