Muscatine County Conservation officer rescues weak pelican from river

MUSCATINE – Pelicans are a fairly common sight in the Midwest, often traveling through during the spring and fall migration seasons. Occasionally, though, there may be one that needs a little help during their visit.
He was told the pelican had been floating in the water near a dock, struggling to swim away and unable to fly.
“A lot of pelicans that spend the summer season here are considered non-breeding pelicans, and many of them would be juveniles,” Bakke said, adding that he believed this pelican was a juvenile as well given the grey feathering on its head.
When he came to pick up the pelican, Bakke said he couldn’t find any external injuries on the bird, although it was obviously weak and unhealthy.
“It was obviously having problems … but it could still flap its wings fine, the beak looked fine and it could move its legs,” he said. “But it was very lethargic and out of energy. It was also underweight. Typically pelicans would be 20-22 pounds, maybe a little bit more. This one was right at 13 pounds, so quite a bit of weight loss.”
Because Muscatine County Conservation did not have the resources to properly treat it, Bakke began calling around to nearby rehabilitation centers to see if anyone could take it in. Soon, the pelican was transported to Wild Thunder Rehab, located near Independence, Iowa, for further treatment.
At the time, Wild Thunder Rehab had another pelican it was treating for lead poisoning. Currently, it is unclear whether or not the pelican that Bakke had rescued is suffering from this same ailment or if it’s suffering from internal injuries or another type of illness, as he has not yet been contacted with any further details regarding the bird.
“I’m as curious as anyone else to find out how it’s doing and what’s going on with it,” Bakke said.
While they don’t often need to rescue pelicans and are usually being called to assist with baby raptor birds such as hawks or owls, the officers at Muscatine County Conservation Board still encourage residents to call them at 563-264-5922 if the come across what they think is an animal in need.
“They can call our office, and if it’s something small like a baby hawk and they can tell that it’s injured, if they want they can put it in a box and keep it safe and unfed and we can help get it to a rehabilitation center," Bakke said. "Otherwise, if they just call us if they think an animal’s in trouble; I don’t mind when people call, and sometimes we can explain things to them or find out what’s going on over the phone, so it’s good for people to call if they have concerns about an animal. It’s always fine to call, and we’ll help as much as we can."