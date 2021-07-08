Muscatine County Conservation officer rescues weak pelican from river

At the time, Wild Thunder Rehab had another pelican it was treating for lead poisoning. Currently, it is unclear whether or not the pelican that Bakke had rescued is suffering from this same ailment or if it’s suffering from internal injuries or another type of illness, as he has not yet been contacted with any further details regarding the bird.

“I’m as curious as anyone else to find out how it’s doing and what’s going on with it,” Bakke said.

While they don’t often need to rescue pelicans and are usually being called to assist with baby raptor birds such as hawks or owls, the officers at Muscatine County Conservation Board still encourage residents to call them at 563-264-5922 if the come across what they think is an animal in need.

“They can call our office, and if it’s something small like a baby hawk and they can tell that it’s injured, if they want they can put it in a box and keep it safe and unfed and we can help get it to a rehabilitation center," Bakke said. "Otherwise, if they just call us if they think an animal’s in trouble; I don’t mind when people call, and sometimes we can explain things to them or find out what’s going on over the phone, so it’s good for people to call if they have concerns about an animal. It’s always fine to call, and we’ll help as much as we can."

