Muscatine County considered to be 'high transmission,' residents encouraged to vaccinate

MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing masks indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, Muscatine County Public Health said this week Muscatine County was one of these high transmission areas.
For the CDC to consider a county to be a high transmission county, there either has to be a test positivity rate of 10% or higher over the course of a week, or if there have been 100 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Muscatine County has seen a test positivity rate of 13.23%, which was an increase of 5.69% since last week.
Currently, the Delta variant is considered to be the most common strain of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa and the country. This variant, which first started appearing in the U.S. in March after originally being discovered in India, is seen by the CDC as “more than two times as transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain.”
Although anyone of any age or vaccination status can contract or spread the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, it is those who have not been vaccinated yet that are the most at risk of contracting the Delta variant. These residents will likely be the most physically affected by the virus, as well as being the most at risk of being hospitalized and potentially dying from the virus.
In a press release, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams encouraged all residents ages 12 and over to get one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.
“COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variants that are currently in circulation,” Williams said.
Jamie Mullin, marketing manager of UnityPoint Health–Trinity QuadCities and Muscatine, said earlier in the week saying that 100% of UnityPoint’s current patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing serious illness and death. We can see this at work in our own community,” Mullin said.
As of July 28, the vaccination rate of Muscatine County residents is at 57%, with 22% of the population still needing one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 21% of the population too young to receive the vaccine.
With COVID-19 continuing to spread, the possibility of it creating even new variants is still possible. This is cited as one of the main reasons why the CDC is encouraging those in high transmission areas to wear masks in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Muscatine County and UnityPoint are both advocating for this recommendation, and are encouraging residents to follow it.
“We urge everyone in Muscatine County to please consider masking up in public indoor locations to increase mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county while protecting our most vulnerable populations,” Williams said.
“As the Delta variant continues to spread across the state, it’s vital we keep doing the things to move the numbers in the right direction and reduce community spread. This includes wearing masks indoors if you are in a high-risk area and practicing health safety measures such as social distancing, washing hands, staying home if you are feeling ill as well as getting tested if you are exposed,” Mullin said.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Muscatine Aquatic Center. Muscatine County Public Health is also offering walk-in vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. All minors wishing to get the vaccine must be accompanied a parent or guardian.