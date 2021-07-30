Muscatine County considered to be 'high transmission,' residents encouraged to vaccinate

MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing masks indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, Muscatine County Public Health said this week Muscatine County was one of these high transmission areas.

For the CDC to consider a county to be a high transmission county, there either has to be a test positivity rate of 10% or higher over the course of a week, or if there have been 100 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Muscatine County has seen a test positivity rate of 13.23%, which was an increase of 5.69% since last week.

Currently, the Delta variant is considered to be the most common strain of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa and the country. This variant, which first started appearing in the U.S. in March after originally being discovered in India, is seen by the CDC as “more than two times as transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain.”

Although anyone of any age or vaccination status can contract or spread the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, it is those who have not been vaccinated yet that are the most at risk of contracting the Delta variant. These residents will likely be the most physically affected by the virus, as well as being the most at risk of being hospitalized and potentially dying from the virus.