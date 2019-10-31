MUSCATINE — Should they stay or should they go? On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly vote to leave the Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability region.
The decision comes after months of financial uncertainty about the future of the region, including an emergency meeting in September where the board cut more than $1 million.
Supervisor Nathan Mather, who also sits on the region’s board, said Muscatine County is looking at a likely loss of Muscatine County personnel and major cuts to service if it stays in the region. Because of this, Muscatine County will consider partnering with one of the two other contiguous regions.
The Eastern Iowa MDHS region serves Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. It was created about five years ago through the use of a 28-E agreement, which allows intergovernmental agreements to form. Some state-mandated mental health services are administered at the county level, while others are contracted for regionally, mostly through the Robert Young Center in the Quad-Cities.
If Muscatine County decides to leave, it must inform the region by Nov. 15. Monday’s meeting is the only meeting left before that deadline. Mather said while he cannot speak for the other supervisors, he would be surprised if the board did not vote to leave.
“The apparent plan of the region to get out of this hole is to hope and pray for legislative change,” Mather said. “I have spoken with numerous legislators about this, and they aren’t willing to bail us out because we continue to overspend.”
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the supervisors’ chambers. Recently the region had asked the county for a $300,000 transfer. No decision has been made on the transfer.
For many years, counties had a cap on mental health levies. Mather smirked when he said larger areas based the cap on the amount of money the county took in for services in 1996 — he said this is the cap Scott County had. When it joined the region, he said, the cap was at $19.30 per person. The other counties could have levied about $47 per person. The law later changed to even out the levy.
“The way the region funding works is if one county didn’t have enough money, it would ask the region, and the region would transfer money to that county,” Mather explained. “Scott County was continually underfunded and the other counties were transferring money to the region. Scott County, of course, put its own tax levy in, but it took it back out. Over the years of regionalization, we calculated, Muscatine County sent about $3 million of its taxpayer’s money to Scott County.”
Mather also said when Scott County was able to raise its levy, only about 75% of the maximum, or about $23 per person, was levied.
Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability Services Governing Board Chair Jack Willey said he was disappointed by the news of Muscatine possibly leaving the region.
“I understand part of it but we’ve said through the process that funding is difficult, and until we get legislators to cooperate it’ll be tough,” Willey said. “I really haven’t understood where Nathan and their board is coming from.”
You have free articles remaining.
Willey said that while they knew funding would be tough, crisis services and the people with the certifications and degrees to do it require high costs. “If you want to have the services, you have to pay them a salary to get them to come here.”
Mather said this year the region board was presented a $12 million budget, while only being projected to bring in $9 million. He said a $1.3 million fund balance was projected for the end of the fiscal year. Mather also said a problem regarding the times the region received its property taxes not being soon enough to keep the region from becoming insolvent was not presented to the board during its budget hearings. He said during the budget hearings the board members learned the region would run out of money in 2022.
“Seven months later we were presented with information from the same budget that we needed to cut $1.3 million out of the budget or we will be insolvent by the end of the year,” he said. “My beef is that this should have been presented to us in February.”
If Muscatine County leaves the region, it would have the option of joining either the Southeast Iowa Link which serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren counties, or the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region serves Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones and Linn counties. Mather said he is concerned about joining the East Central region because it includes the larger areas of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, where levies are capped. Legally, the county is required to be in a contiguous region. If Muscatine County votes to leave the Eastern Iowa region, one of the other regions would have to approve taking in Muscatine County.
If the county votes to join a new region, the change would take effect on July 1, 2020.
Mather stressed his philosophy is that government works best when people don’t know it’s there. He said if the county opts for the change, it would work hard to ensure no one even notices a difference. He said the county would be able to levy more but does not estimate an increase of more than 50 cents per $1,000 in taxable valuation. In the workings of the county, though, he said the change would be the biggest since the formation of the regions.
Eastern Iowa MDHS CEO Lori Elam said once the vote happened, they would need to figure out the most cost-effective way to provide services through the transition process. “Forming regions was a difficult decision for lots of counties and boards of supervisors and we all have different needs,” she said. “If they do leave, I wish them the best and just want to get people the services they need.”
If Muscatine leaves, the Mental Health Region would need to change the structure of its governing and advisory boards as well as its 28-E agreement, Elam said.
This isn’t the first mental health region to see changes in who makes up part of their region. Lyon and O’Brien Counties have both left the Northwest Iowa Care Connections region, joining Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region. Elam said once the vote is completed, she’ll likely have conversations with the other CEOs of regions that have seen change to find out how it worked for them and what they did in response.
Mather said several programs Muscatine County offers aren’t state-mandated and would be in jeopardy if the county remains in the region. One program not state-mandated is sheltered workshops, such as Crossroads in Muscatine, that allows special needs people to assemble kits for HNI. Mather said support for this kind of program has been phased out by the state and federal governments.
Another problem with state funding mandates came when the state allowed only 25% of a region’s fund balance to be kept. The Eastern Iowa Region spent down its fund balance by giving one-time grants. By the time the mandate was rescinded, the money had already been spent. Most of the other regions had not spent down their fund balances before the mandate was reversed.
Matt Enright of the Times contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.