Muscatine County COVID-19 death toll rises to 7

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced there had been another death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Muscatine County, bringing the total to seven.
Mayor Diana Broderson reported the latest victim of COVID-19 is over 81 years of age. She also said 12 additional cases had been reported for a total of 252. She also said 827 tests had been done and there had been 97 recoveries. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 176 more positive cases for a statewide total of 3,924. There have been 29,262 negative tests and six deaths overnight for a total of 96 deaths in Iowa of COVID-19. There have been 1,492 recoveries in the state.
“Please join me in supporting our small businesses,” Broderson invited the people of Muscatine. “We want to make sure that they survive through this crisis. There are several ways you can support them. You can order curbside or delivery, 'like' their Facebook page, purchase gift cards to use later or give out as gifts, etc.”
She also reminded people the city of Muscatine has put together an “Economic Assistance for Small Business” Program that will provide up to $2,500 in forgivable loans to eligible small businesses. Details and applications will be out in the next couple of days.
Broderson said there had been no discussions on the implementation of Reynolds’ TestIowa.com program that was introduced earlier this week. She explained the program is being implemented by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which will determine when the program will come to Muscatine.
Muscatine County Public Health also warns residents that social distancing is important even when outside.
“We encourage residents to spend time outdoors when possible because it’s beneficial to our mental health and physical activity is a necessary part of a healthy lifestyle,” Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams said. “Everyone needs to continue following social distancing guidelines when outdoors because close contact, even outside, can spread the virus that causes COVID-19.”
When outside, the department recommends people keep at least 6 feet between themselves, and spending time outdoors alone or only with household members is encouraged. People are also advised to avoid popular parks and trails and to avoid touching surfaces outside. It’s recommended when people get home they take their shoes off at the door and wash their hands immediately.
Basic guidelines include the request that people stay home as much as possible, go out for errands only when absolutely necessary, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and avoid groups of more than 10 people, and wear a cloth face mask.
“Working together is what is going to get us through this crisis,” Broderson said. “Everyone has a part to play with the most important one being to stay home if you can, and if you cannot, follow all social distancing and safety measures.”
