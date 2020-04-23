Muscatine County COVID-19 death toll rises to 7

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced there had been another death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Muscatine County, bringing the total to seven.

Mayor Diana Broderson reported the latest victim of COVID-19 is over 81 years of age. She also said 12 additional cases had been reported for a total of 252. She also said 827 tests had been done and there had been 97 recoveries. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 176 more positive cases for a statewide total of 3,924. There have been 29,262 negative tests and six deaths overnight for a total of 96 deaths in Iowa of COVID-19. There have been 1,492 recoveries in the state.

“Please join me in supporting our small businesses,” Broderson invited the people of Muscatine. “We want to make sure that they survive through this crisis. There are several ways you can support them. You can order curbside or delivery, 'like' their Facebook page, purchase gift cards to use later or give out as gifts, etc.”

She also reminded people the city of Muscatine has put together an “Economic Assistance for Small Business” Program that will provide up to $2,500 in forgivable loans to eligible small businesses. Details and applications will be out in the next couple of days.