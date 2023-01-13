Muscatine County currently at 'D0' rating, growing season still expected to start strong

MUSCATINE — Across the country states are dealing with drought conditions. While parts of Iowa are categorized as moderate or even severely dry, Muscatine County farmers don’t have to worry about their soil drying up yet.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Muscatine County is only at a ‘D0’, or “abnormally dry” rating, not yet being classified as a full-on drought despite the county not seeing as much snow or rain this year. But even with a strong winter season, it might not have made much of a difference as, despite many believing the opposite, winter is typically one of the drier seasons.

“If we get over 20 inches of snow that sounds like a lot but when you convert it to water, that’s about 2 inches of rain. A drought in the wintertime really doesn’t mean much, and the moisture that we pick up in the winter doesn’t get into the soil anyhow, assuming the ground is frozen. It just runs off,” Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist said.

One advantage Muscatine County has, Schmitt said, is that with the exception of a brief period in December around Christmas, the ground has not been very frozen this season. This has meant that when the county has gotten rain or snow, most of that liquid has actually been able to get deep into the soil. Currently, Muscatine’s soil moisture levels are at normal for this time of year, which is anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in the top 5 feet of soil, about half of what the soil can hold.

“I think the good news is that we are at about normal,” Schmitt continued. “Obviously we need more, but as we get into spring, we don’t need a whole lot of moisture to get the crops started. May and June are typically the wettest months and if you look at normal rainfall for those two months, there’s more than we need to have to get that soil profile filled up. So if we have a halfway normal spring, we’ll be in really good shape.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, which tends to be fairly cold and snowy for Muscatine County, Schmitt said that the charts are anticipating that during January through March the county will go into a non-drought scenario while drought areas in other parts of the state are expected to improve.

He then restated that whether or not the soil benefits from any of this extra moisture depends on how frozen it is at that time. “If we get snow on top of unfrozen ground and it melts, it’s going to go right down into the soil.”

But even if Muscatine doesn’t see any late winter storms, Schmitt said that he “isn’t losing sleep” over the current conditions in how they relate to the upcoming growing season, instead being more focused on the months of May and June.

“We don’t need to have a full soil profile to get the crops off and started. The issue that we face, however, is that the crops really drain the moisture out of the soil from about mid-June on, and so if we do not pick up those May and June rains, that is when things get to be really problematic,” he warned.

After talking with meteorologists, Schmitt learned that Muscatine County is in a “triple dip bout of La Niña,” a climate pattern that describes the cooling of surface-ocean waters along the tropical west coast of South America, which will lead into a neutral situation as it weakens that will in turn prompt normal rainfalls in the spring.

Farmers can also keep an eye on any incoming Bermuda highs, a big high pressure system that tends to set up over the Bermudas after migrating from the west coast of Africa. If set up successfully, the winds will bring moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi River to Muscatine County.

“Our moisture that we get mostly comes compliments of the Bermuda High,” Schmitt said. “If it wasn’t for that, we would be very much like Kansas and Nebraska. So one of the things that people can watch is whether or not the Bermuda high makes its way across the ocean normally. As we get into spring here, if we’re getting a lot of good southern winds that are bringing moisture up with them, that’s a good sign.”

