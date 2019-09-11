MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Democratic Party is hosting a watch party Thursday for the 2020 Democratic presidential debate at the Muscatine Community College Student Center, 152 Colorado St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for fellowship and potluck-style snacks followed by the debate from 7-10 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public with any, or no, political affiliation. Attendees are not required to bring a dish or beverage to share.
"Our hope in organizing this event is to create an opportunity for everyone in the community to take part in our democratic process, feel more educated about each candidate running for the Democratic nomination, and explore similarities and differences of opinion in respectful ways," said Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party in a news release. "Whether a voter is committed to a candidate or they are still searching, all are welcome."
Candidates who qualified for the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
The debate will air on ABC.
