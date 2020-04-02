Muscatine County employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County employee was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to Supervisor Nathan Mather, the county administrator and the employee’s immediate supervisor were made aware of the diagnosis while other county employees were notified of the situation. The affected employee is currently self-isolating at home.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” Mather said, adding that they will continue following the precautions and guidelines already in place. This includes social distancing, operating services through online interaction as much as possible and only allowing face-to-face meetings by appointment.

Essential employees are advised to notify their supervisor and remain home should they begin to feel sick or show COVID-19 symptoms including a fever over 100 degrees, coughing or shortness of breath. “We’re doing pretty much what most other counties in Iowa are doing already,” said Mather.

Mather reminded Muscatine residents to stay safe by continuing to social distance and following Gov. Kim Reynolds advice. “That’s really where the coordinated response is coming from, and we’re just trying to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

For residents who are currently self-isolating, Muscatine Department of Public Health has said that in order for COVID-19-positive people to come out of self-isolation, seven days must have passed since they started showing symptoms and they themselves must have no fever for 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine as well as improved symptoms.

