Muscatine County expected to see rain this weekend, very little chance of snow

MUSCATINE — While parts of Iowa are preparing for some potential ice and snow over the weekend and through the start of next week, Muscatine residents shouldn’t have to worry too much about getting frozen out of any plans, though they are still advised to keep an eye out for not-so-sunny weather.

According to Davenport Meteorologist Tim Gross, a system from the north is going to come across the Muscatine area during the day Thursday and into Friday.

Although some areas north of Highway 30 and Dubuque are expecting this system to bring a more wintry mix that may even result in accumulating snow, Muscatine’s forecast is instead expecting to see only rain.

As for the other system that is coming across the Muscatine area early next week, Gross stated that while it may or may not give a wintry mix, it still looks like Muscatine is going to be on the warm side of that system as well, resulting in only some more rain at worst.

“As far as snowfall potential in the next seven days, we’re not anticipating much for the Muscatine area. Just some much beneficial rain,” Gross said, adding that predictions are expecting half an inch to three-fourths of an inch of rain by Friday morning, which he says is a welcome sight. “We’re a little bit behind normal for the year.”

Regarding any potentially lowering temperatures, Gross also noted that even if Thursday evening or Friday morning is on the cool side, road temps still tend to lag behind the air temps during the beginning of the winter season. So, even if temperatures were to dip to 32 degrees or lower, the roads would still remain a bit warmer than that, allowing them to stay wet.

Residents should still be aware, however, that bridges and other above-ground road structures still have a high chance of freezing over when the air temperature gets around freezing, so drivers should remain cautious when driving over these structures.

The end of the month will likely be colder than normal, Gross said. If a system were to come across the Muscatine area during the last week or so of December, there’s a chance that it may snow and that this snow could potentially stick to the ground.

Gross emphasized though that it is still unclear whether or not any systems will come into Muscatine at that time, as the potential systems that are going to be impacting Muscatine County at the end of the month are still currently over in east Asia, making it all the more difficult to tell when or if these systems will hit the Muscatine area.

For the time being, it remains unclear as to whether or not Muscatine will see a white Christmas this year. Looking back on the county’s history, it has been recorded that only 30% of past Christmases have been white with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground; the other 70% have been snow-less "green Christmases."