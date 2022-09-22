Muscatine County expected to see strong yields during this year's harvest

MUSCATINE — Only a few days remain until it’s time for Muscatine County farmers to begin their harvest.

With all the different temperatures and amounts of rain that the state has seen this season, Muscatine County is expected to be one of the lucky ones in terms of crop yield, according to ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt.

“In general, we were extremely fortunate that most of us got a rain that was like the cavalry, where it came just in the nick of time whenever we needed it,” Schmitt said. “If you go down to Wapello, basically once you get south of Highway 92, they missed a lot of the rains that we in the Muscatine area got. So we were really fortunate that way.”

Overall, the biggest issue for this year’s crops came in August, where there were several nights where temperatures stayed well into the 70s.

“We really would have liked the nighttime temperatures to have cooled down more than that. The warmer it is, the more energy that the plant uses just in normal respiration — and that energy is energy that otherwise could be put into filling that kernel,” Virgil said.

With this, kernels are expected to be a little bit smaller than they might have been. The kernel number, however, isn’t expected to be affected negatively. Schmitt added that the test weight of the corn should also be really good, despite the slightly smaller kernel size.

“We took the top off of the yield because of the series of very warm nights that we had. But, looking at the big picture, I think we’re set up to still have some very good yields,” Schmitt assured. “Because the rains were really spotty, I would guess that yields from south of Highway 92 are going to be average or a little bit below. Once we get north of Highway 92, I think yields will be generally above average — and in some of those fields, a lot above average.”

In general, Schmitt advised local farmers to monitor the stock strength of their corn, particularly in areas where they maybe didn’t get as much rainfall.

“There may have been some cannibalization of the lower stock in trying to move nutrients up into the kernel,” he said.

For those who are unsure about their stock strength, he suggested that farmers walk through their fields and do a push test with the stocks. For the plants that fail this push test, Schmitt recommended that these fields be harvested first so that the farmers don’t have to worry about as much loss.

Looking at other crops, Schmitt shared that this year’s cornmeal crop is a bit wetter than farmers usually like it to be, while the soybean crop is a bit drier than they’d like it to be.

“I think on the soybean side, farmers should try to get it in as timely as possible because if the soybeans are over-dried, that’s money that the farmers have basically lost,” Schmitt said.

He also recommended that with the corn crop, farmers should double-check their husks for earmolds, even if they aren’t expected to be very commonly found in this year’s crop.

“There’s always that possibility,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt wanted to remind his fellow farmers to be cautious during their harvest and do things safely.

“This is the season for combine fires, and things are pretty dry, so (farmers) need to pay special attention to keeping dust and so forth away from the hot parts of the engine,” he said.

He also advised both farmers and local drivers to practice road safety when they see tractors and other farming equipment out on the road.

“It’s important for farmers to share the road with the general public," he said, "and it’s important for the general public to share the road with the farmers.”