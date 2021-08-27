Muscatine County experiencing an estimated 644 active COVID-19 cases, 64 new cases this week

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and despite efforts to stop the spread, numbers keep rising.
As of Aug. 25, Muscatine County has an estimated 644 active cases.
In the past week the county saw 64 new cases and one death. This puts the county at an 11% COVID-19 positivity rate. In comparison, nearby counties such as Scott County and Louisa County have seen similar positivity rates of 8 to 10% in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“In the last week, we’ve really seen a consistent percent of cases, and we certainly saw the numbers go up of the total people infected. We’re actually seeing a rise in children testing positive for COVID-19,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “Most of the individuals that are currently positive are individuals that have not been vaccinated. The majority of our hospitalized are also unvaccinated individuals.”
While Muscatine’s local hospital hasn’t been severely impacted by the spike yet, Williams warned that Public Health is seeing an impact in other UnityPoint Health hospitals.
“We’re definitely seeing the increase of COVID-19 patients throughout all of the organizations, as well as other health care systems,” she said.
Local vaccination rates continue to remain steady, as only 59% of the population eligible for the vaccine has been fully vaccinated while 41% of eligible residents either haven’t been vaccinated yet or still need to receive their second dose.
“We really want to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially with how we’re seeing the Delta variant show up in children and impact them," Williams said. "We really want to emphasize that, in order to protect the younger generation, getting their families vaccinated or people who are going to be around those children vaccinated is very important."
Williams recommended pregnant women take the time to speak with their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccination to protect unborn children.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated, but we are in particular looking at our most vulnerable populations,” Williams said.
There is some good news, though. Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine. Based on the increase in vaccinations she has seen in Public Health’s walk-in clinics over the past week, Williams said she believes this approval will have a positive impact on all vaccination efforts.
“We are going to continue striving to get to that 70-80% vaccination rate for our county,” Williams said, “We know that the vaccine greatly reduces severe disease in individuals. With that pharmaceutical intervention, our goal and our mission is to get as many individuals vaccinated as possible. We also ask that residents utilize a mask as an additional mitigation effort to help reduce the spread.”
Public Health has extended hours on Wednesdays and Fridays for its walk-in vaccination clinics. These hours go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A third dose of vaccine is being offered to those who are immunocompromised.
For more information on local vaccination clinics or any updates regarding the pandemic, visit the Muscatine County Public Health Facebook page.