Muscatine County experiencing an estimated 644 active COVID-19 cases, 64 new cases this week

Local vaccination rates continue to remain steady, as only 59% of the population eligible for the vaccine has been fully vaccinated while 41% of eligible residents either haven’t been vaccinated yet or still need to receive their second dose.

“We really want to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially with how we’re seeing the Delta variant show up in children and impact them," Williams said. "We really want to emphasize that, in order to protect the younger generation, getting their families vaccinated or people who are going to be around those children vaccinated is very important."

Williams recommended pregnant women take the time to speak with their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccination to protect unborn children.

“We want everyone to get vaccinated, but we are in particular looking at our most vulnerable populations,” Williams said.

There is some good news, though. Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine. Based on the increase in vaccinations she has seen in Public Health’s walk-in clinics over the past week, Williams said she believes this approval will have a positive impact on all vaccination efforts.