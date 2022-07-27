Muscatine County Fair 2022 considered a "huge success" by fairgrounds team

WEST LIBERTY – This week, trucks are leaving the Muscatine County Fairgrounds with rides and booths in tow as the area is cleared and cleaned. With another County Fair having come and gone, it’s safe to say that this year’s was yet another successful one.

“It went really great,” Fair Manager Kelsey Meyer said.

When it came to the crowds that the fair saw specifically, Meyer saw it as one of – if not the biggest – years for the Muscatine County Fair ever.

“We had our stock car races on Wednesday night, and that turned out to be a good show. Then on Thursday night we had our Impact Pro Wrestling show, and the kids there just loved that,” she said.

Meyer added a quick thank you to Community Bank and Trust in Muscatine for providing free ice cream at the event.

“On Friday night we had our tractor pull, and we saw an even bigger crowd than we did at last year’s tractor pull,” Meyer continued. “The crowd just loved it.”

The weekend was especially successful for the County Fair, according to Meyer, thanks to a performance from the band “Sawyer Brown” as well as Sunday’s Demolition Derby, which had grown to include over 40 cars this year, and the trailer races.

“We had the biggest crowds that we had ever seen at one time, and the crowd just had a blast,” she said. “The grandstand was full, the track was full and you could just feel the excitement from the people attending. It was a really neat thing to see, just a huge success.”

When asked why she felt this year’s fair saw so much growth and success, Meyer contributed it to good planning, good entertainment choices when it came to the grandstand events and just a bit of luck from Mother Nature.

“It was warm, still being in the 80s, but it wasn’t horribly hot and we didn’t receive any big rainstorms. We were very fortunate,” she explained. “We also really worked on ramping up our advertising, and we’ve been working on that the past couple years. Sawyer Brown is known for pulling a good crowd, and the Demo Derby and the Trailer Races are both just such good shows also. People are seeing all that and talking about (these events), and the more people who talk about it, the more people show up. It’s really exciting.”

In relation to this, Meyer also pointed to the fair’s positive reputation and how that has grown with each passing year.

“Everybody that comes has such an excitement for the fair, and that excitement is contagious. So as they go around and talk to other people and their friends, it gets their excitement up too. It’s just one of those things where it becomes a chain event,” she continued.

As the clean-up process on the grounds continues, the County Fair team expect to begin discussions for next year’s fair in August and September. In the meantime, Meyer encouraged those who have comments or feedback about this year’s fair or suggestions for next year’s fair to reach out and call the fair office at 319-627-2414.

“It’s always good to know what people have to say about the year, and we can take that into consideration as we work on planning for 2023,” Meyer said.