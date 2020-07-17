Muscatine County Fair continues with dairy goat, poultry, and pet shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine County Fair week continues, albeit virtually, judges presented awards for pets, dairy goats and poultry.

Due to the Muscatine County Fair being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock shows are being done virtually, with the participants taking their own photos and the winners being announced on the Muscatine County Fair Facebook page.

In the dairy goat competition, Hanna Tils of Sweetland 4H took home the blue in the previous year wethers class and Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the blue in the current year wethers class. In the doe dairy goat division, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the blue in the junior yearling contest while Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H got the red and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H got the white. In the senior yearling division, Heath Halling of Stampeding Clovers got the blue while Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers and Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H got the white and Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red.

In the does under 3 years of age in lactation contest, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red and Skylar Tumilson of Muscatine FFA got the white. In the does over 3 years of age in lactation event, Skylar Tumlinson of Muscatine FFA got the blue while Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H got two white ribbons.