Muscatine County Fair continues with dairy goat, poultry, and pet shows

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine County Fair week continues, albeit virtually, judges presented awards for pets, dairy goats and poultry.
Due to the Muscatine County Fair being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock shows are being done virtually, with the participants taking their own photos and the winners being announced on the Muscatine County Fair Facebook page.
In the dairy goat competition, Hanna Tils of Sweetland 4H took home the blue in the previous year wethers class and Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the blue in the current year wethers class. In the doe dairy goat division, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the blue in the junior yearling contest while Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H got the red and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H got the white. In the senior yearling division, Heath Halling of Stampeding Clovers got the blue while Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers and Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H got the white and Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red.
In the does under 3 years of age in lactation contest, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red and Skylar Tumilson of Muscatine FFA got the white. In the does over 3 years of age in lactation event, Skylar Tumlinson of Muscatine FFA got the blue while Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H got two white ribbons.
In the dry milkers class, Weston Kirby of Muscatine FFA got the blue and Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the red. In the buck dairy goat show, Kelsey Heath got the blue.
In the showmanship contest, Heath Halling of Stampeding Clovers, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H all got blue ribbons. Kelsey Heath was champion senior showman while Heath Halling was the reserve. Kelsey heath also had the grand champion buck dairy goat. Skylar Tumlinson of Muscatine FFA had the grand champion and reserve champion dairy goat doe. Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers had the Grand Champion Market dairy Goat and Hanna Tils of Sweetland 4H had the reserve.
In the poultry show, both Phillip MacGillvray and Lynden MacGillvray of Lake 4H got blue ribbons in the Pen of 3 fryers. Lynden MacGillvray got a white ribbon in the American – one pullet/hen class. Phillip MacGillvray and Lynden MacGillvray also both got blue ribbons in the American – one cockerel class.
In the Any Other Standard Variety – One Pullet/Hen contest, Payton Laymon of Wapsie 4H and Baylie Laymon of Wapsie 4H each won two blue ribbons. They also won one blue ribbon each in the Any other Standard Variety – One Cockerel class. Phillip MacGillvray of Lake 4H won the blue in the feather legged bantam-one female contest.
In the other breeding poultry class, Jackson Brendeil of Lake 4H won the blue in the duck – one female contest and also won the blue in the duck
Jackson Brendel of Lake 4H won the champion waterfowl and reserve champion waterfowl awards. Phillip MacGillvray of Lake 4H won best of show, reserve champion large fowl and reserve American. Lynden MacGillvray of Lake 4H won reserve best of show, champion large fowl, and best American. Baylie Laymon of Wapsie 4H won best other standard variety. Payton Laymon of Wapsie 4H won reserve other standard variety.
In the dog show, Sydney Adams of Sweetland 4H won the blue in pre-novice dog obedience. Taking home blue ribbons in the novice class were Heath Hailing of Stampeding Clovers, Emily King of Stampeding Clovers, and Lily Kraft of Wilton Hustlers.
In the dog handling contest, Heath Hailing of Stampeding Clovers won the blue. Lily Kraft of Winton Hustlers took home the blue in tricks and showmanship.
In the pet show, Tyler Ellithorpe of Wilton Hustlers got the blue ribbon in the cat contest and in the rabbit contest, and Jackson Brendel of Lake 4H got the blue in the dog class.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!