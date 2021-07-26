Muscatine County Fair enjoys successful return

WEST LIBERTY — The return of the Muscatine County Fair was much anticipated, and well received.
“(The fair) went really well this year, and it was actually one of the bigger crowds that we’ve seen,” county fair manager Kelsey Morris said. “I think a lot of that just goes back to the fact that people haven’t been out for over a year, so they were just super excited to get out again."
Morris felt some of the biggest draws this year were the stock car races Wednesday night, as well as the carnival and other Kid Zone activities.
“Families tended to stay longer because we had a lot of Kid Zone things set up, and so kids were occupied and busy which kept mom and dad here longer too,” Morris said.
Many of the FFA and 4-H events and competitions also saw bigger crowds this year. Results for these competitions as well as the Open Class competitions are still being compiled and will be released publicly as soon as possible.
As the week went on, the temperature heated up, with dew points causing it to feel around 105 degrees outside in Muscatine County. However, not even Mother Nature could seem to slow things down.
Morris said the fairgrounds saw steady traffic all through the weekend and the heat didn’t seem to have any effect on guest attendance. There also weren’t any issues, setbacks or problems to report for this year’s fair or any of its attractions and shows.
“Everything ran very smoothly this year,” she said, adding that she hadn’t been too surprised by this. “I have full faith in our fair board, as well as our volunteers.”
Though it's Morris' second year as fair manager, this year was made more special because it was her first official Muscatine County Fair after last year’s cancellation.
“It was a really good experience for me, and just really humbling,” Morris said. “It was just really nice to see everybody come out and support the county fair.”
With the fair now over, cleanup efforts have already begun at the fairgrounds. The beginning stages of planning for the 2022 Muscatine County Fair are set to begin in about a month. Although this year’s fair sparked ideas for next year’s fair, Morris didn't share any of them at this time, but assured the fair board would begin working on these future ideas and plans soon.
“I just want to thank the fair board and all the other volunteers that we had throughout the week to help make the county fair successful and possible,” Morris said. “We also want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us.”
For upcoming contest results as well as any and all information for next year’s fair, visit the Muscatine County Fair website and Facebook page.