Muscatine County Fair enjoys successful return

WEST LIBERTY — The return of the Muscatine County Fair was much anticipated, and well received.

“(The fair) went really well this year, and it was actually one of the bigger crowds that we’ve seen,” county fair manager Kelsey Morris said. “I think a lot of that just goes back to the fact that people haven’t been out for over a year, so they were just super excited to get out again."

Morris felt some of the biggest draws this year were the stock car races Wednesday night, as well as the carnival and other Kid Zone activities.

“Families tended to stay longer because we had a lot of Kid Zone things set up, and so kids were occupied and busy which kept mom and dad here longer too,” Morris said.

Many of the FFA and 4-H events and competitions also saw bigger crowds this year. Results for these competitions as well as the Open Class competitions are still being compiled and will be released publicly as soon as possible.

As the week went on, the temperature heated up, with dew points causing it to feel around 105 degrees outside in Muscatine County. However, not even Mother Nature could seem to slow things down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}