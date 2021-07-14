Muscatine County Fair kicks off Wednesday

WEST LIBERTY — With less than a week until the Muscatine County Fair opens its gates, manager Kelsey Morris spent Wednesday morning with her team getting the grounds set up.

With 2021 being the first fair at which Morris will serve as director, she said she is happy to start live events again. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muscatine County Fair had to be done virtually last year.

“We are really excited to kick it back off this year,” Morris said.

She promises plenty of fun for the entire family, which will run July 21-25. In addition to the animal shows, she said there will be daily entertainment, games, treats and rides. Many familiar events such as the carnival, bands in the midway pavilion each night, and fair judging for regular, 4-H and FFA classes will return. New this year is the Kids Zone where younger fair-goers can enjoy free kids activities.

The schedule for the fair is:

WEDNESDAY

8 a.m. — 4H/FFA Dog show in the Large Show Ring

9 a.m. — Small pet show in the Grove

9 a.m. — Little Hands on the Farm at the Kiddie Barnyard