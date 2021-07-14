Muscatine County Fair kicks off Wednesday

WEST LIBERTY — With less than a week until the Muscatine County Fair opens its gates, manager Kelsey Morris spent Wednesday morning with her team getting the grounds set up.
With 2021 being the first fair at which Morris will serve as director, she said she is happy to start live events again. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muscatine County Fair had to be done virtually last year.
“We are really excited to kick it back off this year,” Morris said.
She promises plenty of fun for the entire family, which will run July 21-25. In addition to the animal shows, she said there will be daily entertainment, games, treats and rides. Many familiar events such as the carnival, bands in the midway pavilion each night, and fair judging for regular, 4-H and FFA classes will return. New this year is the Kids Zone where younger fair-goers can enjoy free kids activities.
The schedule for the fair is:
WEDNESDAY
8 a.m. — 4H/FFA Dog show in the Large Show Ring
9 a.m. — Small pet show in the Grove
9 a.m. — Little Hands on the Farm at the Kiddie Barnyard
10 a.m. — 4H/FFA Dairy Goat show in the Small Show Ring
10 a.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the south end of the Grandstand
11:30 a.m. — Baked goods in the Ryan Building
11:30 a.m. — Fruits and vegetables in the Ryan Building
12 p.m. — Grains and seeds in the Ryan Building
12 p.m. — Ribbon cutting at the Small Show Ring
1 p.m. — Kids cash dash at the Show Barn
1 p.m. — Maddie Phelps at the Grove
1 p.m. — Carnival opens
1 p.m. — Preserved foods at the Ryan Building
1 p.m. — Open junior department at the Ryan Building
1 p.m. — Needlework at the Ryan Building
1:30 p.m. — Chicken Chase/Rabbit Scramble at the Show Barn
1:30 p.m. — Noryli Avila at the Grove
2 p.m. — 4H/FFA Meat Goat at the Small Show Ring
2:30 p.m. — Dawn Suman at the Grove
3 p.m. — Mea Burkle at the Grove
3:30 p.m. — Maddie Phelps at the Grove
4 p.m. — Dawn Suman at the Grove
4 p.m. — Pee Wee Goat Show at the Small Show Ring
5 p.m. — Queen contest at the Grove
6:30 p.m. — Stock Car Racing at the Grandstand
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Mr. Goodtime at the Midway Pavilion
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Swine in the Small Show Ring
9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Pet Show in the Large Show Ring
9 a.m. — Hobbies and handicrafts in the Ryan Building
10 a.m. — Needlework in the Ryan Building
11 a.m. — Work for Senior Citizens in the Ryan Building
12 p.m. — Pee Wee swine show in the Small Show Ring
12:30 p.m. — Flowers in the Floral Hall
1 p.m. — 4H Education Presentations in the 4H Exhibit Building
1 p.m. — Maddie Phelps in the Grove
1 p.m. — Carnival opens
2 p.m. — Dawn Suman in the Grove
2 p.m. — Horticulture in the Floral Hall
2:30 p.m. — Noryli Avila in the Grove
3 p.m. — Mea Burkle in the Grove
3:30 p.m. — Noryli Avila in the Grove
4 p.m. — Ashley Carter in the Grove
4:30 p.m. — Dawn Suman in the Grove
5 p.m. — Photography in the Fine Arts Building
5 p.m. — Wine tasting with blue grass music at the Ryan Building
6 p.m. — Fine arts at the Fine Arts Building
6 p.m. — 4H Bucket of Junk at the 4H Exhibit Building
7 p.m. — Truck Mud Drag Racing at the Grandstand
9 p.m. – 1 a.m. — BigFoot Park at the Midway Pavilion.
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. — Antiques at the Ryan Building
9 a.m. — 4H/FFA Beef Show at the Large Show Ring
12 p.m. — Ribbon cutting at the Cattle Show Ring
1 p.m. — Country Church Friends in the Grove
2 p.m. — Maddie Phelps in the Grove
2 p.m. — 4H/FFA Poultry Show in the Kiddie Barnyard
2:30 p.m. — Dawn Suman in the Grove
3 p.m. — Noryli Avila in the Grove
3 p.m. — 4H/FFA bucket calf in the Small Show Ring
3:30 p.m. — Open Bucket Calf in the Small Show Ring
3:30 p.m. — The Iowa Playboys in the Grove
4:30 p.m. — 4H/FFA Rabbits in the Large Show Ring
5 p.m. — Carnival opens
5 p.m. — Craft beer tasting in the Midway Pavilion
7 p.m. — ECIPA Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
9 p.m.-1 a.m. — Toxic Blonde at the Midway Pavilion.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. — 4H/FFA Sheep in the Small Show Ring
9 a.m. — 4H Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Arena
9:30 a.m. — Open Bottle Lamb Show in the Small Show Ring
10 a.m. — Cornhole registration in the Midway Pavilion
11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament at the Midway Pavilion
11 a.m. — Meet and Talk with Master Gardners at the Donor Gazebo
11:30 a.m. — Ribbon cutting at the Horse Arena
Noon — Nicole Rock’s School of Dance in the Grove
12:45 p.m. — AIDC in the Grove
1 p.m. — Carnival opens
1 p.m. — Sweet Corn Eating Contest registration in the Midway Pavilion
1:30 p.m. — Ribbon Auction in the Small Show Ring
1:45 p.m. — Liberty Dance Center in the Grove
2 p.m. — Sweet Corn Eating Contest in the Midway Pavilion
2:30 p.m. — Daniel Stratman in the Grove
4:30 p.m. — Random Tanner in the Grove
5:30 p.m. — H.I.P. Martial Arts demonstration in the Grove
7:30 p.m. — Neal McCoy concert in the Grandstand
9 p.m. – 1 a.m. — North of 40 in the Midway Pavilion
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. — Open rabbits in the Large Show Ring
9 a.m. — Church service in the Grove
11 a.m. — Demo Derby in the Grandstand
1 p.m. — Carnival opens
1 p.m. — Maddie Phelps in the Grove
1:30 p.m. — Loghogger auction in the Grandstand