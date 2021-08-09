 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine County Fair releases 2021 results
0 comments
alert top story

Muscatine County Fair releases 2021 results

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fair1

Peyton Harmsen heads down the track during the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Muscatine County Fair Wednesday.

 DAVID HOTLE

WEST LIBERTY — With the Iowa State Fair opening later this week and several members of the FFA going to compete statewide, the Muscatine County Fair board released the results from the fair. 

The fair this year ran from July 21 to July 25. Competitors taking home ribbons include:

Livestock judging contest

1st: Ava Daufeldt, 2nd: Jaide Schmelzer, 3rd: Emily King, 4th: Becca Potter, 9th: Grace Williams

Pig show

Exhibitors: Alexis Moeller, Jackson Brendal, Chale Lewis, Andy Franke, Sophie Crook, Makenna Kopf

Champion Heavyweight Commercial Gilt: Alexis Moeller

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Alexis Moeller

Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Andy Franke

4th Overall Market Hog: Alexis Moeller

Reserve Champion Sr Showman: Alexis Moeller

Cattle show

Exhibitors: Emily King, Ben Draves, Creighton Carlson

Reserve Champion Previous Project Cow/Calf: Ben Draves

Champion Maine-Angus: Creighton Carlson

Champion Breeding Beef Showman: Emily King

Champion Produce Market Beef: Kensley Paul

Champion Finished Bucket Calf: Kensley Paul

Champion Rate of Gain: Emily King

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Kensley Paul

Bucket calf show

Exhibitors: Kacie Riess

Champion Intermediate: Kacie Riess

Champion Overall: Kacie Riess

Production Sheep Show

Exhibitors: Kensley Paul

Champion Production Lamb: Kensley Paul

Sheep show

Exhibitors: Alexis Moeller, Ava Daufeldt, Anna Sharar, Abby Lear, Jaide Schmelzer, Becca Potter, Grace Williams, Hailey Kemper, Dalton Reichert, Jack Zorich, Grace Zorich, Ella Schroeder, Avery Schroeder

Champion Dorset Ewe: Alexis Moeller

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Champion Hampshire Ewe: Jaide Schmelzer

Champion Suffolk Ewe: Kensley Paul

Champion Ram: Becca Potter

Champion Purebred: Jaide Schmelzer

Reserve Champion Purebred: Alexis Moeller

Champion Yearling Commercial Ewe: Grace Williams

3rd Overall Ewe: Abby Lear

4th Overall Ewe: Jaide Schmelzer

5th Overall Ewe: Alexis Moeller

Reserve Overall Market Lamb: Anna Sharar

Poultry

Exhibitors: Ariel Spina

Reserve Miscellaneous Breeding Bird: Ariel Spina

Meat goat

Exhibitors: Danika Garrett

Dairy goat

Exhibitors: Delaney Wieskamp, Hanna Tils, Mckenna Riess, Adrianna Wiekert, Danika Garrett

Champion Small Breed Wether: Adrianna Wiekert

Reserve Champion Small Breed Wether: Mckenna Riess

Champion Large Breed Wether: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Delaney Wieskamp

Reserve Dairy Goat Wether: Adrianna Wiekert

Reserve Non-Milker Doe: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Nubian Doe: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Lamancha Doe: Hanna Tils

Reserve Lamancha Doe: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Small Breed Buck: Danika Garrett

Champion Large Breed Buck: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Sr Showman: Delaney Wieskamp

Champion Intermediate Showman: Hanna Tils

Horse show

Exhibitors: Kaylee Goddard

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News