Muscatine County Fair releases 2021 results

WEST LIBERTY — With the Iowa State Fair opening later this week and several members of the FFA going to compete statewide, the Muscatine County Fair board released the results from the fair.
The fair this year ran from July 21 to July 25. Competitors taking home ribbons include:
Livestock judging contest
1st: Ava Daufeldt, 2nd: Jaide Schmelzer, 3rd: Emily King, 4th: Becca Potter, 9th: Grace Williams
Pig show
Exhibitors: Alexis Moeller, Jackson Brendal, Chale Lewis, Andy Franke, Sophie Crook, Makenna Kopf
Champion Heavyweight Commercial Gilt: Alexis Moeller
Champion Heavyweight Market Gilt: Alexis Moeller
Champion Heavyweight Market Barrow: Andy Franke
4th Overall Market Hog: Alexis Moeller
Reserve Champion Sr Showman: Alexis Moeller
Cattle show
Exhibitors: Emily King, Ben Draves, Creighton Carlson
Reserve Champion Previous Project Cow/Calf: Ben Draves
Champion Maine-Angus: Creighton Carlson
Champion Breeding Beef Showman: Emily King
Champion Produce Market Beef: Kensley Paul
Champion Finished Bucket Calf: Kensley Paul
Champion Rate of Gain: Emily King
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Kensley Paul
Bucket calf show
Exhibitors: Kacie Riess
Champion Intermediate: Kacie Riess
Champion Overall: Kacie Riess
Production Sheep Show
Exhibitors: Kensley Paul
Champion Production Lamb: Kensley Paul
Sheep show
Exhibitors: Alexis Moeller, Ava Daufeldt, Anna Sharar, Abby Lear, Jaide Schmelzer, Becca Potter, Grace Williams, Hailey Kemper, Dalton Reichert, Jack Zorich, Grace Zorich, Ella Schroeder, Avery Schroeder
Champion Dorset Ewe: Alexis Moeller
Champion Hampshire Ewe: Jaide Schmelzer
Champion Suffolk Ewe: Kensley Paul
Champion Ram: Becca Potter
Champion Purebred: Jaide Schmelzer
Reserve Champion Purebred: Alexis Moeller
Champion Yearling Commercial Ewe: Grace Williams
3rd Overall Ewe: Abby Lear
4th Overall Ewe: Jaide Schmelzer
5th Overall Ewe: Alexis Moeller
Reserve Overall Market Lamb: Anna Sharar
Poultry
Exhibitors: Ariel Spina
Reserve Miscellaneous Breeding Bird: Ariel Spina
Meat goat
Exhibitors: Danika Garrett
Dairy goat
Exhibitors: Delaney Wieskamp, Hanna Tils, Mckenna Riess, Adrianna Wiekert, Danika Garrett
Champion Small Breed Wether: Adrianna Wiekert
Reserve Champion Small Breed Wether: Mckenna Riess
Champion Large Breed Wether: Delaney Wieskamp
Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Delaney Wieskamp
Reserve Dairy Goat Wether: Adrianna Wiekert
Reserve Non-Milker Doe: Delaney Wieskamp
Champion Nubian Doe: Delaney Wieskamp