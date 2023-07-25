With the fairground gates closed and the carnival rides all gone until next year, the Muscatine County Fair team can officially declare this year’s fair to be yet another successful one.

“We had a great fair this year with record attendance numbers,” Fair Manager Kelsey Meyer said.

Although great weather might have played a positive part in the attendance boost, with temperatures during the fair being a bit cooler than what is typically expected, Meyer primarily attributed the fair’s recent success to the entertainment that was included.

“We really worked on our entertainment this year, and that really helped draw the people in, as well,” she said.

Meyer then noted that the Josh Turner concert was one of the biggest events during Fair Week.

“We had a huge crowd for that, it was very humbling to see," she said.

Other largely attended events included the trailer races and the demolition derby, which both saw record attendance numbers, as well as the newly established donkey races.

“We had a fantastic crowd for that with groups of people showing up to support the riders. That was one of the best Thursday night crowds that we had ever seen here at the fair,” Meyer said. “It just tells me that there’s a renewed interest in the fair and people are definitely here to support it, which is exciting for us.”

Muscatine County’s FFA and 4-H kids also saw plenty of support during the livestock showing events, each of which saw good attendance. This portion of the fair also included “Bacon Buddies," a new event that allowed kids with mental disabilities to participate in the fun. Each of these kids were paired up with a FFA or 4-H student who taught them how to care for, wash and show a hog.

“We had a lot of positive feedback from that program,” Meyer said.

Although the next county fair is a year away, the fair team is already working on its 2024 plans. The initial planning process is expected over the next month or so in order to allow the team plenty of time to put their plans into action and get their 2024 entertainment booked in time.

For those who would like to give their feedback or suggestions for the next Muscatine County Fair, they can either stop by the fairgrounds office in-person at 101 North Clay Street in West Liberty or call (319) 627-2414 to give their comments over the phone.

