MUSCATINE — Not even a heat wave with an index high of 120 degrees could stop people from attending this year's Muscatine County Fair.
"We're pleased with the results," said fair board member Tim Nichols.
Overall attendance from July 17-21 was about 6,000-7,000 people, on par with last year's numbers. About 4,500 gate tickets were sold, and the remaining attendance came from passes. The fair made about $100,000 in revenue, also about even with 2018, which was up 20 percent from the previous year.
Weather impacted the five-day event only slightly. The horse show was moved to Sunday and another event was moved indoors due to the heat. The Saturday grandstand concert, country artist Rodney Atkins, and Sunday's trailer races were the most attended events, he said.
"We're thankful for the community to come out and support that," Nichols said.
Saturday night was the biggest sales amount of the fair, and the concert was the most attended in the five years since the grandstand concert was brought back to the event line up. At least 1,000 tickets were sold. Sunday was the largest revenue day as it has been in years past. Thursday was another highly attended day with the unveiling of a new veterans memorial. The only tough day was Friday, which was down 50 percent from last year due to the elevated temperatures.
Though he wished the weather had been cooler like the week following the fair, Nichols said livestock fared well. Animals were well cooled due to upgrades in the buildings and watered, he said, and none appeared to be under stress.
Muscatine County 4-H program coordinator Lindsay Stecher said 35 youth are showing livestock at the state fair. She said there are eight youth showing educational presentations and working exhibits, and 43 showing static, or nonliving, projects in Des Moines. Categories include food and nutrition, animal science, photography, home improvement, sewing, visual arts, woodworking, music, child development and others.
The 4-H and FFA programs are also beneficial to youth, Nichols said, because through activities they learn responsibility for the animals that depend on them, and research skills when they work on exhibits or static projects.
"It grows the youth in ways maybe other things don't," he said.
Improvements to buildings and infrastructure have been made every year for the last five years at the fairgrounds, 101 N. Clay St., West Liberty, Nichols said. A campaign was launched in 2014 to restore structures and improve facilities to better accommodate events and visitors at the fair. Upgrades were made to the restrooms, the Ryan Building, the Midwest One Fine Arts Center and Swine Pavilion in that time.
Heritage Hall, where items of industry and agriculture are on display, was replaced and open to the public for the first time this fair season. The new facility honors historical architecture, Nichols said, and houses hit and miss engines, and machines and tools significant to the area.
Also new this year is the Veterans Plaza, with a flag pole that honors the five branches of military service. Nichols said the ceremony to open the memorial was well attended. The Ryan and Dloughy families, he said, have made many contributions to the fair. He said one commented they wanted to see the veterans memorial at the fairgrounds because "what's more American than the county fair?"
"It's those types of supports we're so grateful to have," he said.
Though the fair festivities are over for the season, work continues at the fairgrounds in preparation for next year. Nichols said the large and small show rings will be new for next year. Renovations for the large show ring, where cattle, dog and rabbit events take place, are fully funded. Work on the project is set to begin in September and wrap up in October.
The board is still working on final funding to replace the small show ring, Nichols said. After talking to the horse superintendents, it was decided the announcer stand and storage shed at the horse arena will also be replaced for 2020. The big project the just kicked off is the replacement of the Activity Center.
"We are in the initial phases, planning and ideation for that structure," Nichols said.
According to a news release from the board, the large building used for family celebrations, 4-H shows, voting, meetings and events was constructed in 1969 and no longer meets the need of the county. Nichols said the project is an "enormous undertaking" and won't be ready until the 2021 or 2022 fair seasons.
The new facility will seat 500 guests, 250 more than the current building, and will be available for larger fair events and other off-season gatherings. The board received a $50,000 pledge from the Howe Foundation to fund the project and is seeking donations to match. A $5,000 donation toward the goal has already been received by the board from county residents Dub and Cindy Massey. Dining tables and chairs for the facility were donated by Kent Corporation.
"The Howe Foundation is pleased to support the continuing improvements to the Muscatine County Fairgrounds," the organization announced in a news release. "As members of the county for over five generations, the family holds fond memories of the fairgrounds and looks forward to participating in its growth for years to come."
Nichols said ongoing work at the fairgrounds is important because of its status as a historic district on the National Registry of Historic Places. The designation was made in 2015. He said many of the historic structures "you just don't see anymore," including the triple-tiered design.
The fairgrounds and fair itself are a big part of the county, he said. Political candidates and businesses use the fair to their advantage, he said, by advertising or participating to reach customers or constituents. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Sestak walked in this year's fair parade. He said campaigns and commerce see a large group of people coming together and that's really what the fair is all about.
"You don't get these events that are multi-generational," he said. "It brings people together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.