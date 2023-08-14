MUSCATINE – Although conditions for this year’s growing season may not have been ideal, they have managed to get close, with all circumstances hinting at a good yield for farmers during the harvest season.

Throughout the summer, farmers have seen dry days and heat waves, but while these temperatures haven’t been too devastating, ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt said recent rainstorms have come just in time.

“It’s just like in the old westerns, where the Calvary's arriving in the nick of time,” he said. “We got a pretty good rain in July, and I had made a comment then that it would be enough rain to take us to the first week in August, but then after that we’d be in trouble.”

Thankfully, the rain that Muscatine County farmers received this week should be enough to counteract the drier days. Overall, with the exception of areas that have coarse sand or have rooting issues, Schmitt said, this year’s crops have grown well.

“I think people are really surprised at how well the crops have hung in there,” he said. “The pollination is always a concern when you have heat during it, but in every field that I’ve been in the pollination appears to be really good. Kernel counts also seem to be really good, and the soybeans are really well potted at this point.”

Health-wise, Schmitt also noted that even the fields that haven’t used as much fungicide as others haven’t seen many instances of disease. Insect-related issues also remained at a minimum in spite of the dry weather, Schmitt reported.

“We’ve had maybe a little bit of above-normal numbers of grasshoppers and corn rootworm beetles in some areas this year, but really nothing to be concerned about,” he assured. “I think people are going to be very happy with the grains that they pull in.”

The only issue brought on by the heat that Schmitt was able to point out was how it may have resulted in corn kernels not getting as plump and filled out as they otherwise would have in cooler weather. Forages, such as hay and pasture, may prove to be disappointing this year, due to being impacted by the heat.

Still, Schmitt said, local farmers have the potential to bring in excellent yields, though he advised them to keep an eye out as the growing season wraps up. One issue that may still pop up before harvest, he said, is stock rot on corn.

“As corn matures on average, we expect corn to mature about September 15 plus or minus a few days. If we have some stressful conditions between now and then, the plant may cannibalize the lower stock to try to bring nutrients up to fill grain,” he warned. “This could result in weaker stocks.”

As such, Schmitt advised farmers to evaluate every hybrid and every ear in terms of stock strength. “Basically, if you find that they have the weakest stocks and/or the weakest ear shanks, queue those fields or parts of those fields up to be harvested first.”

Regarding soybeans, Schmitt also recommended that farmers evaluate their stem strength and watch for ‘shattering’, which occurs when pods get so dry that they start popping open and spilling out soybeans. Fields that have already had several instances of shattering should be harvested first.

Finally, Schmitt took a moment to remind both residents and farmers to be patient and cautious when there are tractors and other farm vehicles on the road, with farmers making sure to be courteous whenever possible, giving drivers the opportunity to pass them. He also asked that local farmers remember to rest and take breaks during their harvest. “As good as the crops are, there’s no crop out there that’s worth getting seriously injured or killed over.”

