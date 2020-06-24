Muscatine County Freedom Rock set to be dedicated Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — The Muscatine County Freedom Rock is in its new home in front of the former Rock Island Line depot in downtown Wilton, but the patriotic symbols adorning the rock will remain covered to the public for a few more months.

As site work continues, plans are underway for the official dedication on Sept. 12 of the Freedom Rock Memorial. Inscribed pavers are still being sold through July 17 to commemorate the veterans of Muscatine County at the site.

Becky Allgood of the Wilton Development Corps said the Muscatine County Supervisors have given the city a cannon from the Muscatine County Courthouse to add to the park. The sitting wall, pillars and lighting are also being installed over the summer.

“The rock is done but we have to build a path for the cannon and put the pavers on and an ADA sidewalk,” Allgood said. "It’s still in the process of being built.”

The project committee chose to emulate the Cedar County Freedom Rock site. Allgood said the rock will remain covered until the dedication so the artwork painted on it can be a surprise for the attendees.