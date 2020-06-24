Muscatine County Freedom Rock set to be dedicated Sept. 12

WILTON — The Muscatine County Freedom Rock is in its new home in front of the former Rock Island Line depot in downtown Wilton, but the patriotic symbols adorning the rock will remain covered to the public for a few more months.
As site work continues, plans are underway for the official dedication on Sept. 12 of the Freedom Rock Memorial. Inscribed pavers are still being sold through July 17 to commemorate the veterans of Muscatine County at the site.
Becky Allgood of the Wilton Development Corps said the Muscatine County Supervisors have given the city a cannon from the Muscatine County Courthouse to add to the park. The sitting wall, pillars and lighting are also being installed over the summer.
“The rock is done but we have to build a path for the cannon and put the pavers on and an ADA sidewalk,” Allgood said. "It’s still in the process of being built.”
The project committee chose to emulate the Cedar County Freedom Rock site. Allgood said the rock will remain covered until the dedication so the artwork painted on it can be a surprise for the attendees.
About 20 years ago, artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted a boulder near Adair to honor military veterans. The idea caught on. Now all 99 counties in Iowa either have a “Freedom Rock” or are scheduled to get one. Sorensen was the artist that painted the rock.
The project has started selling pavers with the names of people who have been in the service. The pavers are usually purchased by the family members of veterans. The project’s goal is to sell 1,000. Prices range from $50 to $250. Proceeds will go to construct the Freedom Rock area. While it is preferred the veterans memorialized on the pavers are from Muscatine County, this is not a requirement.
Forms to order a paver can be found at www.muscatinecountyfreedomrock.com.
The rock shares the space in front of the former Rock Island Line depot with a carved star that was put in place during homecoming 1922.
