Muscatine County has $576,000 in unclaimed property reported in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

Iowa will once again celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1.

In the lead-up to this occasion, State Treasurer Roby Smith shared his report of unclaimed funds that were reported in 2022 in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt event.

Held annually by the state treasurer, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is meant as a way to find unclaimed property and figure out who it rightfully belongs to, allowing it to then be returned to awaiting owners.

“We celebrated National Unclaimed Property Day last year, and after we did this last year, I guess we weren’t anticipating so many people to come out and check for unclaimed property, but it really spiked and we had a lot of interest,” Russ Trimble, chief of staff at the Iowa Treasurer’s Office said. “Our office last year was almost overwhelmed with people, and we hope that happens again this year. We try to reunite Iowans with their money, and it’s a really rewarding thing to do.”

For Muscatine County specifically, Smith reported that more than $576,700 was reported.

“This means you or someone you know could have money waiting to be claimed,” he said.

This unclaimed property could include forgotten checking and saving accounts, uncashed checks, lost stocks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes. It is only when a business or entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of a property that it gets reported to the state as “unclaimed”.

“I think in some cases, when people pass away, their heirs maybe didn’t realize that they had a safe deposit box at such-and-such bank. In other cases, its state law that if you have a bank account at a bank and there’s no activity in that account over a three-year period, they try to contact you, and if they’re unsuccessful, it’s the law that they have to issue that to the state of Iowa,” Trimble continued.

Following his report, it was shared that Smith’s office would announce the names of the individuals, businesses and nonprofits from around the state that had unclaimed property reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022 on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For those who may believe they have unclaimed property that might have been reported over the past year, they are encouraged to follow the Iowa Treasurer social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram starting Feb. 1. Those who don’t see their names as one of the highlights shared on social media can also search for their unclaimed property at any time at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.

“What we hope is that when people hear about (Unclaimed Property Day), they get on our website and they type in not only their name but their relatives’ and friends’ names so that they can help us reunite them with their money,” Trimble said. “Even if you checked last year, you should check again because every year we have money and property that comes into the state. So maybe you didn’t have anything last year, but maybe you’ll have something this year.”