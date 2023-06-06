Starting this month, the team at the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission will launch a new project focused on the local development of transportation, and it is looking to the public to help with this project.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, a public meeting will be held at the Environmental Learning Center classroom, 3300 Cedar St. in Muscatine. This first initial meeting will provide an introduction to the project and all the information related to it that has been discovered so far. Anyone who is interested in the project or who already has information on historic transportation within Muscatine County is encouraged to attend.

According to Bill Koellner, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission who is spearheading this project, the idea for this project came about when in 2019 when the Commission did a planning-for-preservation study in Muscatine County.

“It came up with a number of things that we should do. One was the historic schools and churches, which we completed a couple years ago, and another one was the fruit and vegetable industry in Muscatine County. The next one was historic transportation.”

Koellner noted that Muscatine County has several key factors to it likely having an extensive transportation history. This includes its location being both right on the river as well as right next to Burlington, the original state capital, along with its status of being one of the first counties developed in the state through the Black Hawk purchase.

“We felt that we needed to do (this project). I think we’re the first in the state of Iowa to do a transportation study, so it should be exciting,” he said.

Following the decision to do this project, in early 2023 the Commission received a Certified Local Government (CLG) grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa. Using this grant, the Commission was able to hire Rebecca Lawin McCarley of SPARK Consulting in Cedar Rapids to be the project’s consultant.

As for what the commission is currently researching, the team hopes to find information relating to any sort of transportation that was used within Muscatine County. This includes river transportation, ferry crossings, stagecoach routes and stops, railroads, roads, bridges, tourist camps and businesses related to automobile and tourist services.

Through the project, the commission hopes to identify and document any remaining identifiers or existing resources relating to these transportation themes. The team seeks historic photographs for resources that have already been demolished.

“There were a number of communities that were developed in the county that would have obviously developed bigger if the railroads continued to go through there. But some of the railroads eventually no longer existed, so some remnants of those towns remain. We want to look and see where some of those historic structures were,” Koellner added.

For more information on this or any other Historic Preservation Commission research projects, residents can visit its Facebook page or its official page on the Muscatine County website.