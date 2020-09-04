Muscatine County issues burn ban as county heads into Labor Day weekend

MUSCATINE — Labor Day bonfires and campfires will likely have to be postponed this weekend as the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with area fire chiefs and the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban for the county.
According to a press release from the agency, it has been determined that open burning in Muscatine County constitutes a danger to life and property. Due to this, pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) a burn ban has taken effect as of 11 a.m. Friday for all of Muscatine County. Violation of the ban can result in being charged with a simple misdemeanor. Fires may only be held as permitted by Iowa code or until Muscatine County Emergency management coordinator Brian Wright notifies the state office that the dangerous conditions no longer exist.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Fire Marshal received a request Friday from Wright, representing each fire department in Muscatine County to request the ban. The consensus of fire chiefs was to prohibit open burning. Barbecues will not be a problem in Muscatine County, but residents should consult city ordinances before lighting a recreational fire.
The National Weather Service indicates that Muscatine County is in a moderate drought, indicating that fire risk is high with streams, reservoirs and wells low and some water shortages developing or imminent. The service has predicted some rain in the second half of Labor Day weekend. A 40% chance of thunderstorms is predicted Saturday night and a 30% chance of showers is predicted Sunday night. A 50% chance of thunderstorms is also predicted Monday night.
A burn ban also went into effect for Scott County Thursday. At press time no burn ban had been put in place for Louisa County, Johnson County, or Cedar County.
