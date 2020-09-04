Muscatine County issues burn ban as county heads into Labor Day weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Labor Day bonfires and campfires will likely have to be postponed this weekend as the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with area fire chiefs and the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban for the county.

According to a press release from the agency, it has been determined that open burning in Muscatine County constitutes a danger to life and property. Due to this, pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) a burn ban has taken effect as of 11 a.m. Friday for all of Muscatine County. Violation of the ban can result in being charged with a simple misdemeanor. Fires may only be held as permitted by Iowa code or until Muscatine County Emergency management coordinator Brian Wright notifies the state office that the dangerous conditions no longer exist.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Fire Marshal received a request Friday from Wright, representing each fire department in Muscatine County to request the ban. The consensus of fire chiefs was to prohibit open burning. Barbecues will not be a problem in Muscatine County, but residents should consult city ordinances before lighting a recreational fire.