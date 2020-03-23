Muscatine County issues emergency declaration in response to COVID-19

Supervisor Nathan Mather said in situations like this there is always a lot of misinformation going around. Wright said there is a 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 244-7431 or 211 for official information.

Wright also emphasized practicing social distancing, hand washing and following the guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control.

Sorensen said several other businesses closed by gubernatorial declaration since the last supervisor meeting on March 19. He hasn't heard of a sunset date, but expected the closures to run until at least March 31. Johnson County seems to have the most confirmed cases in the state with 32 and Scott County had its first resident confirmed case over the weekend, he said.

“It’s in the area now and I think everybody needs to be safe and pay attention to what health professionals are recommending,” Sorensen said.

Monday was also the first day the supervisors’ meeting was closed to the public and people were only allowed in if they had specific business with the supervisors. People entering the locked building had to answer a battery of screening questions before being allowed in. Several discussions of the day were done over a phone line, but 11 people including the supervisors were in the chamber.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said on her social media page the city is also working on a declaration of emergency which will allow access to emergency funding.

