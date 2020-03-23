Muscatine County issues emergency declaration in response to COVID-19

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a countywide emergency declaration related to the coronavirus during its regular meeting Monday morning.
Muscatine County Emergency Management director Brian Wright said he had been working with other counties and Iowa Homeland Security and all recommended the declaration be approved. As of March 19, Muscatine County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, with the second on March 21. During the meeting, supervisor Jeff Sorensen said the cases were in the same household, although he does not know which city they live in. Sorensen recommended Wright take the declaration to the city councils in the county and encourage them to approve it as well.
“This is just in case there will be emergency funds available so that if a township or city needs resources we will have the ability to use homeland security resources to apply for emergency funding,” Sorensen said.
On Monday afternoon the state of Iowa had 105 confirmed cases with Muscatine County having three cases. The third Muscatine County resident is described as a middle aged adult age 41 to 60.
Sorensen said he is happy all the organizations in the county working on the COVID-19 issue are working closely together and communicating well. He said Muscatine County Public Health is doing a great job keeping people in the loop.
Supervisor Nathan Mather said in situations like this there is always a lot of misinformation going around. Wright said there is a 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 244-7431 or 211 for official information.
Wright also emphasized practicing social distancing, hand washing and following the guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control.
Sorensen said several other businesses closed by gubernatorial declaration since the last supervisor meeting on March 19. He hasn't heard of a sunset date, but expected the closures to run until at least March 31. Johnson County seems to have the most confirmed cases in the state with 32 and Scott County had its first resident confirmed case over the weekend, he said.
“It’s in the area now and I think everybody needs to be safe and pay attention to what health professionals are recommending,” Sorensen said.
Monday was also the first day the supervisors’ meeting was closed to the public and people were only allowed in if they had specific business with the supervisors. People entering the locked building had to answer a battery of screening questions before being allowed in. Several discussions of the day were done over a phone line, but 11 people including the supervisors were in the chamber.
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said on her social media page the city is also working on a declaration of emergency which will allow access to emergency funding.