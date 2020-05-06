Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor "no longer works for Muscatine County."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Supervisor Doug Holiday has reported he received an email from Sheriff C.J. Ryan stating simply that jail administrator Capt. Dean Naylor “no longer works for Muscatine County.”

Holiday said he had no further information than what was on the email, which he received Monday evening. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for information.

On April 23, Naylor was placed on administrative leave and was the subject of an “internal investigation," according to Ryan. There is no indication whether Naylor was terminated from the position or resigned.

In recent months, Naylor had become controversial after the discovery of seven YouTube videos and an online treatise in which Naylor referred to Muslims as “pawns of the Devil,” and spoke against the “gay lifestyle.” The videos and treatise had been posted in 2013.

Naylor had predicted a global war that would pit Christians against Muslims. The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that remove the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.