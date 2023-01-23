Muscatine County jail unveils new long-term mental health plan for its prisoners

Within the county jail system, there are many dealing with some form of mental illness. Through a newly developed collaboration, the Muscatine County Jail hopes to not only help support these residents with their mental health journey, but to also lower the chances of these residents ending up in jail again.

The jail is initiating a mental health service in partnership with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region, which is going to take care of mental health medications in the jail for Muscatine County residents only. This will not include federal prisoners.

As part of this new program, the region is also going to pay for an LMSW (Licensed Master Social Worker) to spend additional time in the jail, spending more time assessing the mental health needs of the prisoners.

From there, the LMSW will contact the county jail’s medication provider and prescriber, LCH, which will also be set up to do tele-health calls. The region will also fund a jail-based care coordinator, a new position that will help those with mental health issues who are coming out of jail into mental health appointments alongside making sure they have all of their basic needs.

“We’re hoping this will be a really strong program,” Felicia Toppert, Muscatine County Community Services director, said, adding that the program will assist with the whole gamut of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, in the hopes of helping as many prisoners as possible.

“Part of the problem is that our folks who have chronic mental health issues frequently end up in jail for a variety of reasons, and we want to stop that circular motion,” Toppert continued. “We have folks who have some pretty serious mental health issues that put them into delusional states or cause hallucinations, so they’re pretty ill when they go into the jail. If we can get people on medication in jail, then they may have a better chance of being able to follow through with a mental health treatment.”

Toppert acknowledged that the mental health system could be difficult to navigate, especially when a person who’s just coming out of jail was focused on several other different and important things, making it easy to forget about their mental health medications or appointments.

Through this new program, the hope is that once these prisoners have some extra support and they’re on a treatment schedule, it’ll make it easier to continue their treatment regimen after leaving jail. The program is also meant to help these residents become stable in the community as well, alongside other county jail services like employment programs.

“Sometimes it’s hard for folks to accept that they have a mental health issue, and so it takes a little bit of encouragement and empowering to get them into services where they can then see the difference,” Toppert said.

One of the most important elements within the program, Toppert mentioned, was the aim for consistency when it comes to both medication and, if needed, therapy in order to provide someone who can coordinate their care and understand what they need, as well as getting them hooked up to other case management services.

The new program took a little over a year to plan and develop, according to Toppert, and the team behind it is hoping to get it funded through the end of this year and all of next year. The region’s board will finalize next year’s budget in the coming months, and Toppert said she is hopeful of getting the funding they need to give this program the time to show some strong results in stabilizing people and getting them where they need to be in their mental health journey.

“(The program) is part of the continuum that the region has set up to address mental health concerns in the five-county area, so it’s just one piece in that puzzle. But the important piece is that we get to people when they’re most in need,” she said.

For those who may currently be dealing with mental health issues, Toppert encouraged people to reach out through the 24/7 crisis line if they feel as if they need help, even if they don’t feel as though they’re in a “crisis” but are still concerned about certain issues, as it can assist in getting them on the path to getting set up for services. Residents can call 1-855-581-8111 or go to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region website for more information about its services or the crisis line.