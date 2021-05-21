Muscatine County joins push to improve third grade reading proficiency

MUSCATINE – In 2019, 61 percent of Muscatine County third grade students could read at or above grade level, a critical measure of future success.
To try to improve that, Muscatine County will join the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a nationwide effort launched in 2010 to boost early literacy for students.
Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM) is coordinating the local efforts, supported by United Way of Muscatine, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD), Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Iowa College Aid and StriveTogether.
“We found out about CGLR probably a few years ago, and AIM Leadership Council recently underwent some strategic planning and decided to focus more on third grade reading than they have been. So, now seemed like the time to join,” Kim Warren, director of AIM said.
“(Muscatine's) commitment to this vital mission comes at a critical time when too many children are falling beyond the reach of schools," Ralph Smith, managing director of CGLR, said in a press release. "By taking up this challenge, each of these communities commits to do more, to do better and to make a difference in assuring more hopeful futures for the next generation.”
In accordance with the national CGLR plan, AIM’s will work to address three underlying challenges that keep students from reading and writing proficiently at a young age, including school readiness, school attendance and summer learning or after school assistance.
Muscatine County groups will work to improve reading proficiency, focusing on early learning and early school success for children from economically challenged families. Being in the GLR network also gives the county access to assistance, data and platforms that could help Muscatine’s efforts.
Warren said progress has already been made toward one of the goals thanks to the creation of S.P.A.R.K., a Muscatine Community School District free summer learning program for kindergarten to grade six students.
“When we were talking with the school district about how to best address learning loss, we started talking about how we could support the summer school program. We really wanted to make the afternoons focused on hands-on enrichment to really keep kids engaged,” Warren said.
AIM brought in community organizations that already summer programming but not all kids have access to these as part of their summer school day. “We have Musser Public Library, County Conservation, the Art Center, The Y, Muscatine Community College… all coming in and providing enrichment and hands-on learning opportunities through summer school,” she said.
AIM will coordinate with other community partners to create other programs to improve literacy skills in a hands-on way. The group also wants to focus on programs providing team building or critical thinking learning through experiences outside of the classroom.