Muscatine County joins push to improve third grade reading proficiency

MUSCATINE – In 2019, 61 percent of Muscatine County third grade students could read at or above grade level, a critical measure of future success.

To try to improve that, Muscatine County will join the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a nationwide effort launched in 2010 to boost early literacy for students.

Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM) is coordinating the local efforts, supported by United Way of Muscatine, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD), Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Iowa College Aid and StriveTogether.

“We found out about CGLR probably a few years ago, and AIM Leadership Council recently underwent some strategic planning and decided to focus more on third grade reading than they have been. So, now seemed like the time to join,” Kim Warren, director of AIM said.

“(Muscatine's) commitment to this vital mission comes at a critical time when too many children are falling beyond the reach of schools," Ralph Smith, managing director of CGLR, said in a press release. "By taking up this challenge, each of these communities commits to do more, to do better and to make a difference in assuring more hopeful futures for the next generation.”

