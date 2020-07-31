Muscatine County lawyer says Beeman should not get new trial

Michiel Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in Wildcat Den State park on April 26, 1980. Beeman’s attorneys argue new medical evidence about the state of her body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980 as the state alleges. Defense attorneys claim Beeman had broken his foot on April 22, 1980 and April 21 was the only day Beeman could have killed Winkel under the state’s theory. Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her 17 times in the chest. Her body was unclothed and the victim had engaged in sexual intercourse sometime shortly before or after her death. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.

Ostergren also argues the new evidence being presented would not have changed the result of Beeman’s trial. According to the reply, Beeman made two incriminating statements during the original investigation, including a confession, which a motion to suppress was denied during the trial and affirmed on appeal. In addition to the confession, he also made an incriminating statement to a transport deputy. Deputy Maynard Eckhardt testified to a statement by Beeman as he was brought back from the courthouse after a pretrial hearing. Dep. Eckhardt testified “On the way back as we were returning from the courthouse, we got just outside the door and the subject of escape came up; and I said I didn’t think Mr. Beeman could escape; and he stated that he felt he could; and I said, again, I didn’t really feel it was possible; and he said, “Well, I could.” Dep. Eckhardt then continued his answer, “He said, “The way I would do it is kick you in the head just the way I did her.” And so I said, “Well, I don’t think you can outrun a bullet.” And Mr. Beeman said, “Well, if I kicked you in the head, you’ll be on the ground dead and you won’t be able to use your gun.”