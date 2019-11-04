While the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors has been studying the issue for months, it only took about 10 minutes Monday morning to vote unanimously to leave the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
During the board’s regular meeting, community services director Felicia Toppert gave the recommendation that the county leave the Eastern Iowa region and apply for membership with the Southeast Iowa Link which serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren counties. She said SEIL is more in line with Muscatine County’s fiscal philosophy.
“This has not been an easy decision for anyone, but ultimately we think it’s going to protect the folks in Muscatine County – that’s our first and foremost priority, to guarantee that the people who need services continue to receive them,” board chair Nathan Mather said. “Also I think it’s going to be good for Muscatine County taxpayers. We’ve sent a lot of money to the Eastern Iowa region over the years and we certainly want to pay our fair share in SEIL if we are allowed to join.”
Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa region, could not be reached for comment.
Mather said if the county does join SEIL, there would probably be a small increase in the property tax levy to bring collection up to $42.68 per person. He said the county has already had “substantial communication” with the region. Ryanne Wood, CEO of SEIL, was not available Monday for comment.
Tappert said the supervisors have copies of the 28E agreement forming SEIL, as well as the management plan. After the region was formed, Jefferson County was added when it left its previous region. Mather said he would attend a SEIL meeting on Nov. 13 in Mt. Pleasant to present the county’s application for admission. He did not expect the SEIL board to take action on it that day.
The board did not discuss the pending financial problems with the Eastern Iowa region, agreeing to consider it at a later date. The region has requested a fiscal year 2019/20 transfer payment of $311,300. During a previous meeting Mather, who also sits on the region board of directors, said there is no chance the county would get the money back. If the county does not make the transfer, the region stands to be about $400,000 in the red by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020. This comes after the region cut more than $1 million out of its budget.
In a previous interview, Mather cited several financial issues as reasons the county was considering leaving the region. Tappert said doesn’t believe there has ever been a lapse in clients in SEIL getting services.
