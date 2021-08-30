Muscatine County likely won't see a significant yield loss for corn despite weather challenges

MUSCATINE COUNTY — The 2021 harvest season is rapidly approaching for Iowa farmers and some may expect to see some yield loss in the coming weeks due to dry conditions.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent report, Iowa farmers will see about 570 million bushels of soybeans and 2.4 billion bushels of corn. With nearly 60% of the state currently experiencing a drought, however, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig warned that farmers in the northwest and north-central Iowa may see “significant yield losses”. Counties in the southeast part of the state may see yield loss from too much rain.

In Muscatine County’s case local farmers are currently in that “Goldie Locks” zone of being just right said ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt.

“North of us has been too dry, and south has been too wet,” Schmitt said, “We were getting quite dry around here in mid-August, but recent rains have pretty much alleviated that issue.”

The heat may not be a detriment for Muscatine County farmers, it can still prompt a few changes — namely the corn harvest could start a little earlier this year. Schmitt explained with the additional heat the state has experiences, this year’s corn may be ready earlier than usual.