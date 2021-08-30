Muscatine County likely won't see a significant yield loss for corn despite weather challenges

MUSCATINE COUNTY — The 2021 harvest season is rapidly approaching for Iowa farmers and some may expect to see some yield loss in the coming weeks due to dry conditions.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent report, Iowa farmers will see about 570 million bushels of soybeans and 2.4 billion bushels of corn. With nearly 60% of the state currently experiencing a drought, however, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig warned that farmers in the northwest and north-central Iowa may see “significant yield losses”. Counties in the southeast part of the state may see yield loss from too much rain.
In Muscatine County’s case local farmers are currently in that “Goldie Locks” zone of being just right said ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt.
“North of us has been too dry, and south has been too wet,” Schmitt said, “We were getting quite dry around here in mid-August, but recent rains have pretty much alleviated that issue.”
The heat may not be a detriment for Muscatine County farmers, it can still prompt a few changes — namely the corn harvest could start a little earlier this year. Schmitt explained with the additional heat the state has experiences, this year’s corn may be ready earlier than usual.
“While early maturing initially sounds good — early start to harvest, less drying costs, etc. — it comes at a cost, in that there is less time for the corn to fill grain, which makes the kernels lighter in weight,” he said.
Typically, corn is sold on the assumption that each bushel weighs 56 pounds. When corn weighs less than that, farmers may expect to see fewer bushels per acre than if the weather were cool enough for the grain to fill out more.
“If the kernels are of normal size but are light, then it has a low test weight and is docked,” Schmitt said. Normal-sized, light kernels can appear in cases of substantial leaf disease or ear rot, or when an early frost has killed part of the corn crop. None of these scenarios seem to apply to Muscatine County.
“We’ve had very little leaf disease this year, and I have not ran into any ear rot yet,” Schmitt said, “So in our case, I would expect that test weights will be about normal. Not only will the kernels be lighter, but they will also be physically smaller, so more kernels end up being in the container used to determine test weight.”
As farmers prepare to harvest their corn for this year, Schmitt suggested that they keep smaller or varied kernel sizes in mind. “I think that will be the big thing for farmers,” he said, “To be sure they are alert regarding kernel sizes and, perhaps, weights.”