Muscatine County maintenance building close to completion

MUSCATINE — Construction of the new county maintenance and search and rescue building on the corner of Mulberry Avenue and 5th Street is well on track to be complete very soon.
During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture gave a report on the progress of the building, located across the street from the Muscatine Police Department. He commented a time is being scheduled for the supervisors to have a walk-through at the construction. He said the crews working on the building plan to pour the road access ramp during the next week. The city will take over testing concrete in the portions that will be turned over to the city after completion.
“According to the general contractor sometime next week we want to schedule a punch list inspection,” he said.
The building had been scheduled to be complete around April 1, but construction was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Once complete, the building will house county general maintenance staff in one location. It will also house the search and rescue team, which has a building, but it’s located in a flood plain. This new location would also give the team easy access to the Mississippi River, the primary setting for most of their work.
The 5,200-square-foot building that will have storage and operations areas for county maintenance and search and rescue. The total cost of the project is $1,360,310.63. Nolan said the cost was higher than anticipated, but wanted to make a "right size building" and he said the design accomplished that.
In other business, supervisor hopeful Edward Askew questioned the supervisors about their use of private email addresses for county business. He said that he had sent the supervisors several emails from the county web site and the emails had not gone through.
“It appears that four of you have ceased to use county emails,” he said. “You are using your personal or you are using your company email.”
He commented the county’s web site has the county email addresses for the supervisors as points of contact. He also asked county administrative director Nancy Schreiber when she gets an open meetings request if she looks at the county server or if she asks each supervisor to provide the information. Schreiber said she asks each supervisor. She also said she does not have access to the supervisors’ private emails.
“Do I need to mention Hilary Clinton?” Askew said. “Private emails. I’ve already talked to the Iowa Public Information Board. Even though you can do it, it is not best practices.”
He also warned if people used their company’s email accounts, the company’s entire server would be open by public information requests, or could be if it is taken to court.
Askew also told the supervisors that the county attorney’s site needed to be updated, as it still had Alan Ostergren listed as county attorney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!