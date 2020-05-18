Muscatine County maintenance building close to completion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Construction of the new county maintenance and search and rescue building on the corner of Mulberry Avenue and 5th Street is well on track to be complete very soon.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture gave a report on the progress of the building, located across the street from the Muscatine Police Department. He commented a time is being scheduled for the supervisors to have a walk-through at the construction. He said the crews working on the building plan to pour the road access ramp during the next week. The city will take over testing concrete in the portions that will be turned over to the city after completion.

“According to the general contractor sometime next week we want to schedule a punch list inspection,” he said.

The building had been scheduled to be complete around April 1, but construction was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Once complete, the building will house county general maintenance staff in one location. It will also house the search and rescue team, which has a building, but it’s located in a flood plain. This new location would also give the team easy access to the Mississippi River, the primary setting for most of their work.