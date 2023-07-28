Despite not having the largest population in Iowa, Muscatine County leads the state in organ and tissue donation, thanks to the efforts of the workers at the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During the regular Muscatine County Supervisor’s meeting Monday, chief investigator Tom Summitt was presented the 2023 Iowa Donor Network Excellence in Partnership Medical Examiner Award.

Steven Franz, partner donations coordinator for the network, presented the award. He explained the office refers all deaths where the subject is registered for donation to the network for possible donation. Franz commented the result is a lot more lives saved.

“There are about 30,000 deaths in the state of Iowa annually,” he said. “We hear about 12,000 of those. That means there are a lot of folks who are registered and we miss them because those deaths aren’t referred to us. One of the critical things Tom has done is implement a system whereby cases aren’t closed until they tell the Iowa Donor Network.”

Franz said he hopes to spread the program to all Iowa medical examiner’s offices. He believes the number of people saved with donation would increase exponentially.

Summitt, a former Muscatine Fire Department firefighter and EMT, said the success of the program was a team effort of everyone in the office.

“Several years ago we sat down as a group and tried to figure out what to do in our office to reach out to Iowa Donor Network,” Summitt said. “As a group we decided if we included their referral number in each case we would be sure each death we investigate would be referred to the Iowa Donor Network.”

The supervisors also held a public hearing on supporting a proposed confined animal feeding operation at 1661 Atwood Ave. that was submitted by JDSD Farms LLC. The proposal was for two swine confinement buildings with enclosed pits underneath. The project received a passing score on the master matrix, which is required by the county for such a project. The supervisors approved sending a letter of recommendation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Rhonda Meredith said during the hearing she is against the project because on May 5 the Muscatine County Board of Adjustments denied a special use permit to JDSD Farms for a separate project due to the soil rating. She believes the land could be prime crop land.

Meredith also said she opposes the project because there are 14 residences within 1.5 miles. The closest residences will be within 400 feet of the confinements, she said.

Rachel Renner, an employee of JDSD Farms, addressed some of the issues during the meeting.

Supervisor Danny Chick commented that state law would supersede anything the supervisors did and the decision would just be a symbolic gesture, although he said he had some concerns he wanted to address.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson