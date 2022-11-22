Muscatine County Medical Examiner wins Distinguished Service Award

MUSCATINE – On November 4, the Iowa Association of County Medical Examiners (IACME) handed out its annual Distinguished Service Award during a banquet at West Des Moines Marriott. This annual award is meant to honor those medical examiners and investors that manage to go above and beyond in their job for the sake of the counties that they serve.

This year, the award was given to Muscatine County’s very own Thomas Summitt. Having worked for the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office since 2005, Summitt has served as both a medical examiner investigator and an office administrator, and has also been a member of the IACME Board of Directors.

According to fellow Muscatine County Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Weis, who presented Summitt with the award, he was honored for “his commitment to recruiting quality death investigators and his encouragement of staff members to pursue continuing education.”

When asked how it felt to win this award, Summitt shared that he felt both very humbled and very surprised by it. He added that to win an award such as this one, it means to him that someone else has seen his work and knows that he takes his job as an examiner very seriously.

“I take pride in what I do and to also be able to help a family who is suffering the loss of a loved one, and to hopefully be able to provide a reason for the death and also provide emotional support,” Summitt said.

Prior to joining the Muscatine County office, Summitt said that he had been involved in EMS (Emergency Medical Services) since he was 18.

“In that job, you see the best and the worst in someone’s life,” he continued. “In this job setting, it is the same but it has the absolute worst outcome, that being finality. I wanted to be able to again help and provide some answers and to help the loved ones of the decedent.”

When it came to his encouragement of continuous education for his team’s investigators, Summitt felt that this is necessary in order to provide the very best service they can in addition to providing helpful information to the county’s police and sheriff’s departments, all in the hopes of finding the clearest answers possible – especially in those cases where no answers are obvious.

“Our group is very fortunate to have a County Medical Examiner office that supports us, our cause and how we work,” Summitt said. “Not all counties have this. We stay on top of education, skills and how to provide the best that we can to the families we serve.”