MUSCATINE — As the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors discusses the future of mental health care in Muscatine County during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, one issue will no longer be looming over the county’s head.
According to board chair Nathan Mather, the county received word that the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region would forgive the $311,300 requested earlier this year. On Oct. 28, Muscatine voted to withdraw from the Eastern Iowa region, citing financial problems in the region. Mather said it was determined it would not make sense for Muscatine County to put more money in, considering it is leaving the region.
“I don’t know if the region has finally woken up to the existential threat that is facing it, but it seems like the actions we have taken has caused something to awaken,” Mather said.
The financially strapped Eastern Iowa region had requested fiscal year 2019/20 transfer payment of $311,300 to the region. During discussions of this at an earlier meeting, the board learned there was not enough in the fund the money would come from to cover the expense and they would need to cut other services, including county staff. The expense had not been budgeted during the last county budgeting session.
Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa region said the $311,000 is the transfer of dollars that Muscatine would pay the region to give to the fiscal agent for crisis services. That is a percentage based on population. The recommendation is that Scott County pay more because it is 57 percent of the population. In addition, Elam said Scott County is a big user of crisis services.
On Sept. 23, during an emergency meeting, the region cut $1.3 million from its $12 million budget. Last week, its management team proposed an additional $800,000 in reductions. Budget projections released Wednesday indicate Eastern Iowa will have to remove an additional $4 million to $5 million in services for the next fiscal year.
Muscatine County had applied to join Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL). The application was rejected during the regular SEIL meeting Wednesday. During Monday’s county board meeting, the board members will discuss how to proceed. Legally, the county is required to be a member of a region unless the state waives the requirement. As of Friday the option to attempt to join Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region (MHOS-ECR) ended as the deadline to apply was up. The county can attempt to have the requirement waived and provide its own mental health program with all state requirements for a region, or the Department of Human Services can attempt to mediate a solution between the county and the Eastern Iowa region.
Mather said the most important issue for the county is to provide services to people who need them.
Matthew Enright contributed to this article.
