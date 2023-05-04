Muscatine County residents may be eligible for individual assistance grants to deal with the effects of the recent flooding.

On April 28, Gov. Kim Reynolds made a proclamation that allowed the state to utilize resources in order to respond and help residents recover from the Mississippi River’s flooding. Recently, it was announced that Muscatine County residents who were affected by flooding may also be eligible for grant assistance.

According to details released by Community Action of Eastern Iowa, any residents who apply must have households located within the disaster declaration area. Additionally, they must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.

For those who qualify, the program will provide grants up to $5,000 per household. These funds can be used to cover home or car repairs, the replacement of lost or damaged food or clothing and the expense of temporary housing. Residents should keep in mind that original receipts are required for those who are seeking reimbursements for flood recovery-related expenses.

"Once our agency receives a completed application, our staff contact the household to obtain income documentation and any other pertinent information," Community Action CEO John Murphy said. "How quickly the household receives reimbursement depends on how quickly they provide needed documents to be approved and what they are needing."

Affected residents who are seeking assistance will need to apply through Community Action of Eastern Iowa, which can be contacted at 563-324-3236. Applications will be accepted through June 12, or until all funding provided for this program has been expended. Disaster Case Management services are also being offered to all households affected by the severe weather, regardless of income.

"Community Action of Eastern Iowa has been contracted to administer this program since 2013 and we never know how many households will apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) for a specific disaster ... but we would encourage any household who is income eligible to apply for assistance if they had flood related damage," Murphy said.