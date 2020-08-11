Muscatine County offices to reopen Aug. 24

MUSCATINE — After discussing how well quarantine measures have been working with county staff and what is needed to reopen the county building to the public, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors decided Monday morning to reopen the building on Monday, Aug. 24.
During its regular meeting Monday morning, the supervisors reached a consensus to work toward reopening the building in two weeks time. County employees are expected to discuss with the supervisors during the Aug. 17 meeting how the precautions to ensure social distancing in the offices are coming.
“We are going to try to encourage people to keep dropping their payments in the drop box and to utilize online accounts,” said administrative secretary Kala Nabor said. “We want to limit the number of people who are coming into the building. One we are open, we can’t control where people go.”
Department heads reported there had been few problems as a result of the offices being closed except by appointment and drop boxes being set up outside the county building. It was reported there had been times there was a bottleneck at the front door of people waiting to get in.
During a special meeting in March, the supervisors announced all the county buildings would be under lockdown as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19. The only people who have been allowed in the buildings since were people who had important business. The offices did remain open and county employees have continued to come to work.
Also during this time, the Muscatine County Jail has only been incarcerating people for serious crimes. The supervisors have also been holding meetings online, with access to the meetings available to the public. The supervisors have only recently begun meeting in person, but access to the meetings is still through the internet only.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!