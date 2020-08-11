Muscatine County offices to reopen Aug. 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — After discussing how well quarantine measures have been working with county staff and what is needed to reopen the county building to the public, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors decided Monday morning to reopen the building on Monday, Aug. 24.

During its regular meeting Monday morning, the supervisors reached a consensus to work toward reopening the building in two weeks time. County employees are expected to discuss with the supervisors during the Aug. 17 meeting how the precautions to ensure social distancing in the offices are coming.

“We are going to try to encourage people to keep dropping their payments in the drop box and to utilize online accounts,” said administrative secretary Kala Nabor said. “We want to limit the number of people who are coming into the building. One we are open, we can’t control where people go.”

Department heads reported there had been few problems as a result of the offices being closed except by appointment and drop boxes being set up outside the county building. It was reported there had been times there was a bottleneck at the front door of people waiting to get in.