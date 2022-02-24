Muscatine County officials not yet sure of local impact from Russia-Ukraine conflict

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Russian forces began invading Ukraine early Friday. Citizens across the world watched with concern while elected officials across the United States condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attacks.

Though shocking and concerning, Muscatine officials said it’s too early to tell what effect the conflict will have locally and nationally.

"We may see gas prices go even higher, which could affect commutes to work, so that’s always something that we have to be concerned about," Kevin Jenison, communications manager for the city of Muscatine, said. "But right now, I think most people are holding their breath and saying prayers and waiting to see what happens."

Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Sauer shared similar sentiments.

"It’s just so hard to say, as this conflict has just begun in the last 24 hours," Sauer said. "It’s obviously going to be a negative situation, but I don’t know on how many fronts. … I think the No. 1 concern is going to be the energy concern with the United States as an importer of oil from Russia. That will probably be the biggest issue, but that is just a guess on my behalf."

Sauer added that he found the situation in Ukraine "incredibly unfortunate," saying that nothing good could come from it.

On a national level, the U.S. government has also shown concern for potential cyberattacks from Russian hackers. Lt. David O'Connor of the Muscatine Police Department said the department had not yet seen any incidents of cyberterrorism from Russia. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FBI have advised businesses across the country to keep an eye out for digital threats.

O’Connor advised residents who may be concerned about their accounts getting hacked to back up their data and keep software and systems fully up to date with spam filters and anti-malware software.

He also suggested multiple passwords for every application, as well as changing passwords often and using multi-factor authentication.

O'Connor also recommended that residents make sure their wifi networks are secure and hidden.

