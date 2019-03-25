MUSCATINE — It's a "no" vote from Muscatine County on proposed state legislation allowing heavier truck loads on rural roads.
In a 5-0 vote Monday morning, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution opposing Senate Study Bill 1045 and Senate File 184 that would amend Iowa Code Chapter 321 regarding transportation of large loads.
The bill would allow haulers to obtain a permit to transport raw forest products such as logs, posts and wood chips in loads of up to 130,000 pounds on primary and non-primary highways. Permits would be issued annually by the Iowa Department of Transportation. These loads, significantly heavier than the 80,000 pounds currently allowed on secondary roads, could also be moved without prior notice to the county.
In the resolution, it is noted that many of the county's 138 bridges "are aging and structurally deficient or functionally obsolete."
"It does mean somewhat what it sounds," County Engineer Keith White said.
By current standards, he said, the county does have bridges that don't carry a full legal load, and some may be too narrow for the increase in traffic since the structures were built. White did clarify bridges are safe when used as posted by residential travelers.
Prolonged transport of heavy loads in those areas "would result in gradual and possibly sudden failure of bridges within the county," the resolution read. It also noted that the county is financially and legally responsible for secondary roads and would likely face legal action for bridge failure, even from loads it didn't approve.
The resolution also addressed the "undue operational and economic hardships" residents, farmers and services such as schools, postal delivery and emergency responders would face with further degradation of county roads. It said the county cannot afford the load weight increase due to inadequate funding and the rate of deterioration would only increase.
The bill has passed through the Transportation Committee and Ways and Means Committee for Senate debate.
In other business:
Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Brian Wright updated the board on local flooding. The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities reported Monday the Mississippi River is at 20.6 feet in Muscatine, about four feet above major flood stage. The Cedar River at Conesville was also above major flood stage at 14.9 feet. Water levels in tributaries are decreasing, Wright said, but more snow melt in northern states and rains anticipated this spring could bring more water to the county.
Last week, Gov. Reynolds sent requested expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declarations for 57 counties in Iowa, largely in the western part of the state, due to flooding along the Missouri River. The impact of the disaster on the state is estimated at $1.6 billion.
