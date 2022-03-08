Muscatine County outdoor warning siren tests to begin again next April

MUSCATINE —Muscatine County will test its warning siren monthly at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of the month from April to October.

If there is severe weather forecast before 11 a.m. on a testing day, tests will be postponed until the following month. If a siren isn’t working, during a test or a storm, contact the Muscatine County Emergency manager at 563-288-3909.

The sirens are one part of an alert system that includes radio, television, internet and the state’s digital alert system, “Alert Iowa.” The Iowa Emergency Management Association says the outdoor sirens are the only notification tool that focuses specifically on those who are outside and may be away from their cell phones.

When the siren sounds, people should get indoors or find stable shelter from the weather and use radio, television or the internet to more information about the emergency. Emergency officials recommend calling 911 only for an emergency or injury, not to learn more about an impending storm or tornado.

Sirens are triggered for severe thunderstorms with winds reaching 70 mph or golf-ball sized hail, severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather System, tornado warnings issued by the weather service, the spotting of a tornado or funnel cloud near the area, or non-weather emergencies such as a nuclear or hazmat incident or an act of terrorism.

There is a difference between severe weather watches and warnings. Watches are when conditions are favorable for severe weather and are an alert to be prepared for it. Warnings are when severe weather is imminent and people should immediately take action to get somewhere safe.

“We have a county wide warning system, so although the weather may be fine in one area, it could be quite the opposite in another," Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said, in an statement. "Never dismiss the sirens and always seek information of where the storms (or tornadoes) are.”

Safe shelters include storm shelters, sturdy structures with space where someone could stand away from windows, windowless spaces like bathrooms or interior hallways, basements, and cellars. Hard-topped vehicles are also acceptable if no indoor shelter is available.

The Muscatine County’s siren system does not have an ‘all clear’ signal. Once the sirens are deactivated, follow guidelines from the weather service, or radio, television or internet sources. The city says people should not drive around looking at storm damage; additional traffic could hinder emergency responders.

In the event of emergencies, another tool is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration All Hazards alert battery-powered radio, which provides information about severe weather, civil emergencies and Amber alerts.

